IN PICS: Aishwarya Rai's family bond
Nov 02, 2022
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Only love
Aishwarya shared a lovely picture with her daughter Aaradhya and mom Vrinda Rai. PS: Don't miss the beautiful portraits in the backdrop.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Like mother, like daughter
When the gorgeous beauty twinned with her daughter in a white and yellow desi outfit.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Birthday diaries
Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their daughter's 10th birthday in Maldives.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Vacay tales
The mother-daughter duo looked beautiful in white tiaras while daddy-cool Abhishek posed with his girls for a selfie.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Blurry nights
This picture might be blurry but the emotions of the Bachchan clan are crystal clear!
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Picture perfect
The actress posted this beautiful picture with Big B and Aaradhya.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Always together
Throwback to Abhishek's birthday celebration with the family.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
All things beautiful
When the pretty ladies Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta celebrated a festive occasion with their friends.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Sibling bond
Aishwarya posted a sweet picture with her brother from their Raksha Bandhan celebration.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Hugs and cuddles
We totally love this picture of the actress with her family.