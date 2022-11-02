Heading 3

IN PICS: Aishwarya Rai's family bond

Sneha Hiro

Nov 02, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Only love

Aishwarya shared a lovely picture with her daughter Aaradhya and mom Vrinda Rai. PS: Don't miss the beautiful portraits in the backdrop.

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Like mother, like daughter

When the gorgeous beauty twinned with her daughter in a white and yellow desi outfit. 

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Birthday diaries

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their daughter's 10th birthday in Maldives. 

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Vacay tales

The mother-daughter duo looked beautiful in white tiaras while daddy-cool Abhishek posed with his girls for a selfie.

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Blurry nights

This picture might be blurry but the emotions of the Bachchan clan are crystal clear!

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Picture perfect

The actress posted this beautiful picture with Big B and Aaradhya. 

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Always together

Throwback to Abhishek's birthday celebration with the family.

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

All things beautiful

When the pretty ladies Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta celebrated a festive occasion with their friends. 

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Sibling bond

Aishwarya posted a sweet picture with her brother from their Raksha Bandhan celebration.

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Hugs and cuddles

We totally love this picture of the actress with her family. 

