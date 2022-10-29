In PICS: Alia Bhatt's pregnancy wardrobe
Sneha Hiro
OCT 29, 2022
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow salwar kameez that she wore at her baby shower.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia rocked the hot mama look in a metallic gown while flaunting her baby bump.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia opted for an all-black attire with golden hoop earrings.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia stunned in a bodycon outfit that featured a slit in the front. She let her pregnancy glow do the magic.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
In this one, the mommy-to-be wore a white t-shirt with a lilac blazer and denim jeans.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia opted for a comfy look as she wore a brown shirt and a pair of patchwork denim pants.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia cutely flaunted her baby bump in a brown wraparound dress paired with a lacy spaghetti top.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia dished out boss babe vibes in a yellow pantsuit teamed with a black slip top.
Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram
The actress stunned in a pink satin slip dress styled with a matching jacket.
Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram
Alia sported a funky close-neck t-shirt with yellow biker shorts and pastel blue heels.
