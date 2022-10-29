Heading 3

In PICS: Alia Bhatt's pregnancy wardrobe

Sneha Hiro

OCT 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow salwar kameez that she wore at her baby shower.

Hello sunshine

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia rocked the hot mama look in a metallic gown while flaunting her baby bump. 

Hot mama

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia opted for an all-black attire with golden hoop earrings. 

Black love

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia stunned in a bodycon outfit that featured a slit in the front. She let her pregnancy glow do the magic.

Glowing beauty

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

In this one, the mommy-to-be wore a white t-shirt with a lilac blazer and denim jeans.

Casually formal

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia opted for a comfy look as she wore a brown shirt and a pair of patchwork denim pants.

Cool and comfy

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia cutely flaunted her baby bump in a brown wraparound dress paired with a lacy spaghetti top.

All things cute

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia dished out boss babe vibes in a yellow pantsuit teamed with a black slip top.

Boss babe

Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram

The actress stunned in a pink satin slip dress styled with a matching jacket. 

Pretty in pink

Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram

Alia sported a funky close-neck t-shirt with yellow biker shorts and pastel blue heels. 

Funky and fun

