IN PICS: Kareena-Saif's Romance
Shefali Fernandes
OCT 31, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Source: Pinkvilla
All hearts
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all bundled up in love in this romantic photo from Cape Town, South Africa.
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Walking in style
Kareena wore a beige shirt dress and Saif looked handsome in his purple shirt and white pants as they walked the streets of Morocco.
Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Nawabi couple
Saif could be seen rocking the salt and pepper look in a blue while Kareena leaned on him in a white tee as they posed from Pataudi palace.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kiss of love
Saif Ali Khan is seen giving a kiss on Kareena Kapoor Khan's cheek as they posed for a selfie on a beach in England.
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Dinner date in Greece
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo with Saif Ali Khan in which the two could be seen posing next to each other at a restaurant in Greece.
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Forever Valentine
Kareena Kapoor Khan took a trip down memory lane and shared a priceless throwback photo with her 'forever valentine' Saif Ali Khan.
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Love is in the air
Saif Ali Khan can be seen wearing a white kurta while he hugged Kareena Kapoor Khan as they enjoyed the scenic beauty of Maldives.
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Stylish duo
Kareena wore a golden saree as she walked hand-in-hand with Saif Ali Khan, who sported a white shirt, black trousers, and a black blazer.
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Vacationing in Athens
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan can be seen happily posing for the camera while hugging each other in Athens.
Photo: Avinash Gowariker
Mr & Mrs
Kareena wore an heirloom sharara, which was the bridal dress worn by her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore and Saif wore a royal kurta.