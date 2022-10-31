Heading 3

IN PICS: Kareena-Saif's Romance

Shefali Fernandes

OCT 31, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Source: Pinkvilla

All hearts

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all bundled up in love in this romantic photo from Cape Town, South Africa.

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Walking in style

Kareena wore a beige shirt dress and Saif looked handsome in his purple shirt and white pants as they walked the streets of Morocco.

Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Nawabi couple

Saif could be seen rocking the salt and pepper look in a blue while Kareena leaned on him in a white tee as they posed from Pataudi palace.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kiss of love

Saif Ali Khan is seen giving a kiss on Kareena Kapoor Khan's cheek as they posed for a selfie on a beach in England.

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Dinner date in Greece

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo with Saif Ali Khan in which the two could be seen posing next to each other at a restaurant in Greece.

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Forever Valentine

Kareena Kapoor Khan took a trip down memory lane and shared a priceless throwback photo with her 'forever valentine' Saif Ali Khan.

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Love is in the air

Saif Ali Khan can be seen wearing a white kurta while he hugged Kareena Kapoor Khan as they enjoyed the scenic beauty of Maldives.

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Stylish duo

Kareena wore a golden saree as she walked hand-in-hand with Saif Ali Khan, who sported a white shirt, black trousers, and a black blazer.

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Vacationing in Athens 

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan can be seen happily posing for the camera while hugging each other in Athens.

Photo: Avinash Gowariker

Mr & Mrs

Kareena wore an heirloom sharara, which was the bridal dress worn by her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore and Saif wore a royal kurta.

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here