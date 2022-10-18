IN PICS: Katrina Kaif sans makeup
Sneha Hiro
OCT 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Hello gorgeous
Katrina looked like a breath of fresh air in her no-makeup look.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Beach bum
Katrina's natural glow makes her look stunning and how! She was seen enjoying her birthday by the beach.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Pool baby
Katrina rocked her white swimsuit and no-makeup look like a pro! She posed with her husband Vicky Kaushal and called her 'mine'.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Post wedding marriage glow is quite evident on Katrina's face as she posed with Vicky.
Selfie goals
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Cosy and comfy
When Katrina flaunted her no-makeup look and stylish mangalsutra.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Yellove
The actress looked like a ray of sunshine in her all-yellow outfit teamed with her charming smile.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
'Oversized' beauty
Katrina donned a black oversize hoodie and completed her look with her natural beauty.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Sunkissed
This picture perfectly proves that Katrina doesn't need makeup as the sun is doing its job to the T.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
White love
We totally love Katrina's sporty look sans makeup!
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Sibling bond
When Katrina gave a glimpse of her quality time with her sister Isabelle Kaif. She nailed the no-makeup look so aptly.
