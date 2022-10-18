Heading 3

IN PICS: Katrina Kaif sans makeup

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Hello gorgeous

Katrina looked like a breath of fresh air in her no-makeup look.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Beach bum

Katrina's natural glow makes her look stunning and how! She was seen enjoying her birthday by the beach.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Pool baby

Katrina rocked her white swimsuit and no-makeup look like a pro! She posed with her husband Vicky Kaushal and called her 'mine'.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Post wedding marriage glow is quite evident on Katrina's face as she posed with Vicky.

Selfie goals

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Cosy and comfy

When Katrina flaunted her no-makeup look and stylish mangalsutra.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Yellove

The actress looked like a ray of sunshine in her all-yellow outfit teamed with her charming smile.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

'Oversized' beauty

Katrina donned a black oversize hoodie and completed her look with her natural beauty.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Sunkissed

This picture perfectly proves that Katrina doesn't need makeup as the sun is doing its job to the T.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

White love

We totally love Katrina's sporty look sans makeup!

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Sibling bond

When Katrina gave a glimpse of her quality time with her sister Isabelle Kaif. She nailed the no-makeup look so aptly.

