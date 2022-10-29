Heading 3
IN PICS: Katrina Kaif's best selfies
Sneha Hiro
OCT 29, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Just smile
Katrina left everyone in awe with her million-dollar smile.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Chill from home
Katrina manages to look even more beautiful when she chills at home.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
No filter
Katrina looked pretty in this no-makeup unfiltered selfie donning an oversized hoodie.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Natural beauty
Katrina is a natural beauty and this picture proves it all.
Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Rain ready
When Katrina sported a camouflaged raincoat and looked all things cute.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Sister goals
The Kaif sisters not only just look pretty but also dish out major sibling goals!
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Sibling bond
When Katrina and Isabelle turned chefs and bonded with each other in the kitchen.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Sun-kissed beauties
Katrina captured a perfect sun-kissed moment with her sister.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Raw and beautiful
We can't take our eyes off Katrina's no-makeup selfie.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Curls hair day
Katrina flaunted her soft curls while sporting a traditional outfit.