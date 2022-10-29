Heading 3

IN PICS: Katrina Kaif's best selfies

Sneha Hiro

OCT 29, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Just smile

Katrina left everyone in awe with her million-dollar smile. 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Chill from home

Katrina manages to look even more beautiful when she chills at home. 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

No filter

Katrina looked pretty in this no-makeup unfiltered selfie donning an oversized hoodie.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Natural beauty

Katrina is a natural beauty and this picture proves it all.

Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Rain ready

When Katrina sported a camouflaged raincoat and looked all things cute. 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Sister goals

The Kaif sisters not only just look pretty but also dish out major sibling goals! 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Sibling bond

When Katrina and Isabelle turned chefs and bonded with each other in the kitchen.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Sun-kissed beauties

Katrina captured a perfect sun-kissed moment with her sister. 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Raw and beautiful

We can't take our eyes off Katrina's no-makeup selfie. 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Curls hair day 

Katrina flaunted her soft curls while sporting a traditional outfit.

