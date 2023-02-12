Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 12, 2023

Indian 2: All about Kamal Haasan's next

Image: IMDb

The Superstar will be next seen in the much-awaited sequel of his 1996 blockbuster, Indian 2

Indian 2

Kamal Haasan's controversial love life

Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth movies together

Kamal Haasan will be seen reprising his role as Senapathy from the 1996 vigilante action drama

Image: IMDb

Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy

Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram

Just like the original drama, the second installment has also been directed by filmmaker S Shankar. The project marks his second association with the actor

An S Shankar’s directorial

The Hey Sinamika actress Kajal Aggarwal will be coming back to the big screens after her maternity break with Indian 2. The stunner even brushed up her skills for the part

Video: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal brushes up her skills

Additionally, the film's cast will also include Siddharth, Gulshan Grover,  Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, and Jayaprakash in pivotal roles

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The cast

For those who do not know, the venture went on the floors back in 2019, but the production was suspended several times since then owing to numerous factors

Image: IMDb

Multiple delays

Initially, there was a massive accident on the sets, leading to deaths of crew members. Later, the shoot got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by legal disputes

Image: IMDb

A massive accident on the sets

Post overcoming several hurdles the team finally resumed the shoot for the drama in August 2022

Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram

The shoot resumes

Now, if the reports are to be believed, Indian 2 will be hitting the silver screen in October 2023

Image: IMDb

Release date

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here