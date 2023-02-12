FEB 12, 2023

The Superstar will be next seen in the much-awaited sequel of his 1996 blockbuster, Indian 2
Kamal Haasan will be seen reprising his role as Senapathy from the 1996 vigilante action drama
Just like the original drama, the second installment has also been directed by filmmaker S Shankar. The project marks his second association with the actor
The Hey Sinamika actress Kajal Aggarwal will be coming back to the big screens after her maternity break with Indian 2. The stunner even brushed up her skills for the part
Additionally, the film's cast will also include Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, and Jayaprakash in pivotal roles
For those who do not know, the venture went on the floors back in 2019, but the production was suspended several times since then owing to numerous factors
Initially, there was a massive accident on the sets, leading to deaths of crew members. Later, the shoot got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by legal disputes
Post overcoming several hurdles the team finally resumed the shoot for the drama in August 2022
Now, if the reports are to be believed, Indian 2 will be hitting the silver screen in October 2023