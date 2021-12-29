Indian actors in Hollywood films in 2021

DEC 29, 2021

Adarsh Gourav

Image: Ishaan Nair Instagram

The actor played the lead role in Ramin Bahrani's film alongside Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra

His outstanding performance was widely praised, and he was nominated for a BAFTA award for Best Actor

Image: Adarsh Gourav Instagram

Huma Qureshi

Huma appeared as a supporting character, Geeta, in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Nitu Chandra Srivastava

The actress marked her Hollywood debut in the film Never Back Down: Revolt, where she portrayed Jaya

Image: Nitu Chandra Srivastava Instagram

Harish Patel

Harish made a cameo appearance in Marvel's Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Richard Madden as the lead cast

Image: Getty Images

The actress starred in the sci-fi series Foundation as the main antagonist, Phara Keaen

Kubbra Sait

Image: Himmat Sodhi

The actor also appeared in the sci-fi series Foundation, and he will apparently appear in the second season as well

Pravessh Rana

Image: Pravessh Rana Instagram

Priyanka portrayed Sati in Lana Wachowski's Matrix Resurrections and had a brief role in the film

Priyanka Chopra

Imag: Priyanka Chopra Instagram


