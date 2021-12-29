Indian actors in Hollywood films in 2021
Adarsh Gourav
Image: Ishaan Nair Instagram
The actor played the lead role in Ramin Bahrani's film alongside Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra
His outstanding performance was widely praised, and he was nominated for a BAFTA award for Best Actor
Image: Adarsh Gourav Instagram
Huma Qureshi
Huma appeared as a supporting character, Geeta, in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Nitu Chandra Srivastava
The actress marked her Hollywood debut in the film Never Back Down: Revolt, where she portrayed Jaya
Image: Nitu Chandra Srivastava Instagram
Harish Patel
Harish made a cameo appearance in Marvel's Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Richard Madden as the lead cast
Image: Getty Images
The actress starred in the sci-fi series Foundation as the main antagonist, Phara Keaen
Kubbra Sait
Image: Himmat Sodhi
The actor also appeared in the sci-fi series Foundation, and he will apparently appear in the second season as well
Pravessh Rana
Image: Pravessh Rana Instagram
Priyanka portrayed Sati in Lana Wachowski's Matrix Resurrections and had a brief role in the film
Priyanka Chopra
Imag: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
