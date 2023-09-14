Heading 3
september 14, 2023
Indian Actors Trained In Martial Arts
Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar is a black belt in Taekwondo and has also learned Muay Thai. Furthermore, Akshay has studied martial arts in Bangkok
Akshay Kumar
Image: IMDb
The Bollywood diva had undergone training in the martial art form of Kalaripayattu. Deepika Padukone learned jujutsu for Chandni Chowk To China
Deepika Padukone
Image: IMDb
The Flying Jatt actor actually holds experience in martial arts that helps him excel in action sequences. Tiger Shroff even earned a fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo.
Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram
Tiger Shroff
Known for films like Commando and Junglee, Vidyut has been taking training from martial artists in different countries and has a strong base of Kalaripayattu
Vidyut Jammwal
Image: Vidyut Jammwal’s Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Image: IMDb
Desi Girl received martial arts training for her role in Don. The actress performed her stunts on her own and, thus, became a pro with a few styles of boxing and karate
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Famous for showing off a slim and trim body, Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest Bollywood actresses. Apart from being a practitioner of Yoga, she is also a black belt in Karate
Mohanlal
Image: Mohanlal’s Instagram
The Malayalam actor is the first to earn the title of Black Belt in Taekwondo from South Korea. With such an achievement, he has become the first South Indian actor to grab the tag
Although Abhimanyu has a soothing personality, the actor becomes dominating when it comes to karate and taekwondo. He has practiced martial arts for years now
Abhimanyu Dassani
Image: Abhimanyu Dassani’s Instagram
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen shared a video on Instagram showing a few glimpses of her Kalaripayattu training as the actress prepares for the third season of the crime thriller series Aarya
Sushmita Sen
Video: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram
To play the role of a military officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal was given months of military training and underwent mixed martial arts sessions
Vicky Kaushal
Image: IMDb
