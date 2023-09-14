Heading 3

september 14, 2023

Indian Actors Trained In Martial Arts

Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar is a black belt in Taekwondo and has also learned Muay Thai. Furthermore, Akshay has studied martial arts in Bangkok 

Akshay Kumar

Image: IMDb 

The Bollywood diva had undergone training in the martial art form of Kalaripayattu. Deepika Padukone learned jujutsu for Chandni Chowk To China

Deepika Padukone

Image: IMDb 

The Flying Jatt actor actually holds experience in martial arts that helps him excel in action sequences. Tiger Shroff even earned a fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo.

Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram

Tiger Shroff

Known for films like Commando and Junglee, Vidyut has been taking training from martial artists in different countries and has a strong base of Kalaripayattu

Vidyut Jammwal

Image: Vidyut Jammwal’s Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Image: IMDb 

Desi Girl received martial arts training for her role in Don. The actress performed her stunts on her own and, thus, became a pro with a few styles of boxing and karate

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Famous for showing off a slim and trim body, Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest Bollywood actresses. Apart from being a practitioner of Yoga, she is also a black belt in Karate

Mohanlal

Image: Mohanlal’s Instagram

The Malayalam actor is the first to earn the title of Black Belt in Taekwondo from South Korea. With such an achievement, he has become the first South Indian actor to grab the tag

Although Abhimanyu has a soothing personality, the actor becomes dominating when it comes to karate and taekwondo. He has practiced martial arts for years now

Abhimanyu Dassani

Image: Abhimanyu Dassani’s Instagram

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen shared a video on Instagram showing a few glimpses of her Kalaripayattu training as the actress prepares for the third season of the crime thriller series Aarya

Sushmita Sen

Video: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram

To play the role of a military officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal was given months of military training and underwent mixed martial arts sessions

Vicky Kaushal

Image: IMDb 

