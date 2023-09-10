Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 10, 2023
Indian Actors with Foreign Citizenship
Often trolled for Canada citizenship, Akshay Kumar is officially an Indian now as he gets the Indian Citizenship this August
Akshay Kumar
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Alia Bhatt holds the British citizenship by the virtue of her mother Soni Razdan who is also a British citizen. Soni was born in England to a British-Kashmiri family
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan holds the US citizenship. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin, United States to father Anil Pal, and mother Nuzhat Khan. However, after his parents divorce, he moved to India with his mother
Image: Imran Khan's Instagram
Imran Khan
Kalki acquired an American accent to mingle with kids from international schools in her childhood. Often people assume she is a foreigner. However, she doesn't have Indian citizenship. She has retained her French identity and has a French passport.
Kalki
Image: Kalki's Instagram
Nargis Fakhri
Image: Nargis Fakhri's Instagram
Born to a Pakistani father and mother who is of Czech descent, Nargis Fakhri was born in Queens, New York City and holds US citizenship
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram
Born to Sri Lankan father and mother of Malaysian descent, Jacqueline Fernandez holds Sri Lankan citizenship
Sunny Leone
Image: Sunny Leone's Instagram
Originally named Karenjit Kaur, Sunny Leone was born in Sarnia, Ontario, to Sikh Indian Punjabi parents. She has Canadian and American citizenship
Born in San Jose city in California, United States, the grandson of actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and son of Nagarjuna, Akhil Akkineni is a US citizen
Akhil Akkineni
Image: Akhil Akkineni's Instagram
Actress and dancing sensation Nora Fatehi is of Moroccan descent who was born and brought up in Canada, and thus, she holds a Canadian passport and citizenship
Nora Fatehi
Image: Nora Fatehi's Instagram
Kay beauty mogul, Katrina Kaif holds a British citizenship as she was born in a British Hong Kong family
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
