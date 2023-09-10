Heading 3

september 10, 2023

Indian Actors with Foreign Citizenship

Often trolled for Canada citizenship, Akshay Kumar is officially an Indian now as he gets the Indian Citizenship this August 

Akshay Kumar 

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

Alia Bhatt holds the British citizenship by the virtue of her mother Soni Razdan who is also a British citizen. Soni was born in England to a British-Kashmiri family 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan holds the US citizenship. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin, United States to father Anil Pal, and mother Nuzhat Khan. However, after his parents divorce, he moved to India with his mother

Image: Imran Khan's Instagram 

Imran Khan

Kalki acquired an American accent to mingle with kids from international schools in her childhood. Often people assume she is a foreigner. However, she doesn't have Indian citizenship. She has retained her French identity and has a French passport. 

Kalki

Image: Kalki's Instagram

Nargis Fakhri

Image: Nargis Fakhri's Instagram

Born to a Pakistani father and mother who is of Czech descent, Nargis Fakhri was born in Queens, New York City and holds US citizenship

 Jacqueline Fernandez 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram 

Born to Sri Lankan father and mother of Malaysian descent, Jacqueline Fernandez holds Sri Lankan citizenship

Sunny Leone

Image: Sunny Leone's Instagram 

Originally named Karenjit Kaur, Sunny Leone was born in Sarnia, Ontario, to Sikh Indian Punjabi parents. She has Canadian and American citizenship

Born in San Jose city in California, United States, the grandson of actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and son of Nagarjuna, Akhil Akkineni is a US citizen

Akhil Akkineni

Image: Akhil Akkineni's Instagram 

Actress and dancing sensation Nora Fatehi is of Moroccan descent who was born and brought up in Canada, and thus, she holds a Canadian passport and citizenship

Nora Fatehi

Image: Nora Fatehi's Instagram 

Kay beauty mogul, Katrina Kaif holds a British citizenship as she was born in a British Hong Kong family

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram 

