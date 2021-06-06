Indian actors working for Hollywood

Naveen Andrews works in British and American movies. He rose to fame by playing the lead character in the historical television series, Lost and then went ahead to appear in many commercially successful movies like Mighty Joe Young, A Question of Faith, and Prejudice
Naveen Andrews’ parents, Nirmala Andrews and Stanley Andrews are both residents of Malayali Nasrani, Kerala. The actor was born and brought up in Lambeth, London, and made his international acting debut playing Juliette Binoche’s Sikh boyfriend, Kip in The English Patient
Archie Panjabi
Archie Panjabi is a very popular name in Hollywood. She made her acting debut with the commercially successful movie, East is East. The actor rose to fame by playing the character of Kalinda Sharma in The Good Wife and has also appeared in the Oscar winner and BAFTA nominated movie, The Constant Gardener
Archie Panjabi hails from a Sindhi family and has spent a huge part of her life in Mumbai. Even though Archie Punjabi started working in Hollywood instead of Bollywood, she still considers herself to be a complete “Mumbaikar” and has often revealed through many media interactions that she loves India a lot
Nouren DeWulf
Nouren DeWulf is a very popular name and is considered to be one of the most “bold actors” in the Hollywood industry. She rose to fame by appearing in television series like CSI: NY, 90210, and Outsourced after which she went ahead to appear in movies like Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past, West Bank Story, and The Backup Plan
Nouren DeWulf was born and brought up in New York. She hails from a Gujarati Muslim family that is settled in Pune, India. She graduated and studied acting from Boston University School for the Arts in International Relations and theatre
Sendhil Ramamurthy
Sendhil Ramamurthy is an American actor that rose to fame with the very successful American drama series, Heroes. He went on to appear in many American movies and web series, successfully creating a huge fanbase for himself. The actor has appeared twice in People magazine’s annual 100 Most Beautiful People list
Sendhil Ramamurthy was born and brought up in Chicago. His mother and father are Tamilian and Kannada, both physicians by profession
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling is a very popular name in the Hollywood entertainment industry. She is an American actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director. She has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself with her great work on-screen
Mindy Kaling was born and brought up in Cambridge. Her father is a Madrasi that belonged to Chennai and her mother is a Bengali that grew up in Mumbai
