Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

February 08, 2024

Indian Actresses ruling OTT web series

The talented Shriya, daughter of famous actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, wows in web series like Mirzapur and Crackdown

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Image source- shriya.pilgaonkar

Hailing from London, Sapna shines in web series leaving a mark in the OTT space

Image source- sapnapabbi_sappers

Sapna Pabbi

Versatile Rasika, known for her roles in Mirzapur and Delhi Crime, stands out with her incredible performances in both films and web series

Image source- rasikadugal

Rasika Dugal

Delhi girl Shweta, famous for her role in Mirzapur, also rocks the web series world with Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Kaalkoot

Shweta Tripathi

Image source- battatawada 

The stunning Anupriya makes waves in web series like Sacred Games and Asur, showcasing her beauty and immense talent

Anupriya Goenka

Image source- goenkaanupriya

The versatile Kalki shines not only in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani but also in web series like Sacred Games and Made in Heaven

Kalki Koechlin

Image source- kalkikanmani

Known for her exceptional work in TVF Pitchers and Four More Shots Please!, Maanvi continues to charm with her talent

Maanvi Gagroo

Image source- maanvigagroo

Radhika Apte

Image source- IMDB

The brilliant Radhika, known for her impactful roles in films, steals the show in web series like Sacred Games and Ghoul

Isha, recognized for her role in Mirzapur 2, impresses with her acting skills in various series and shows

Isha Talwar

Image source- talwarisha

Shobhita Dhulipala

Image source- IMDB

Miss India Earth 2013, Shobhita, captivates in web series like Made in Heaven and Bard of Blood, earning widespread acclaim

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here