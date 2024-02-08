Heading 3
February 08, 2024
Indian Actresses ruling OTT web series
The talented Shriya, daughter of famous actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, wows in web series like Mirzapur and Crackdown
Shriya Pilgaonkar
Image source- shriya.pilgaonkar
Hailing from London, Sapna shines in web series leaving a mark in the OTT space
Image source- sapnapabbi_sappers
Sapna Pabbi
Versatile Rasika, known for her roles in Mirzapur and Delhi Crime, stands out with her incredible performances in both films and web series
Image source- rasikadugal
Rasika Dugal
Delhi girl Shweta, famous for her role in Mirzapur, also rocks the web series world with Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Kaalkoot
Shweta Tripathi
Image source- battatawada
The stunning Anupriya makes waves in web series like Sacred Games and Asur, showcasing her beauty and immense talent
Anupriya Goenka
Image source- goenkaanupriya
The versatile Kalki shines not only in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani but also in web series like Sacred Games and Made in Heaven
Kalki Koechlin
Image source- kalkikanmani
Known for her exceptional work in TVF Pitchers and Four More Shots Please!, Maanvi continues to charm with her talent
Maanvi Gagroo
Image source- maanvigagroo
Radhika Apte
Image source- IMDB
The brilliant Radhika, known for her impactful roles in films, steals the show in web series like Sacred Games and Ghoul
Isha, recognized for her role in Mirzapur 2, impresses with her acting skills in various series and shows
Isha Talwar
Image source- talwarisha
Shobhita Dhulipala
Image source- IMDB
Miss India Earth 2013, Shobhita, captivates in web series like Made in Heaven and Bard of Blood, earning widespread acclaim
