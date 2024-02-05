Heading 3

February 05, 2024

Indian Artists who are GRAMMY winners

Popular Indian music singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan has won a Grammy award for his latest album ‘The Moment’ from his fusion band ‘Shakti’ with Zakir Hussain 

Shankar Mahadevan 

Image: Getty

After two Grammy wins in 1992 and 2009, Legendary Tabla artist Zakir Hussain once again grabbed the award for his contribution to ‘Pashto’.  He carried a total of three Grammy awards this year

Image: Getty

Zakir Hussain 

Virtuoso flutist Rakesh Chaurasia wins 2 Grammys this year. He was featured in Shankar Mahadevan's The Moment 

Image: IMDB 

 Rakesh Chaurasia

The legendary Indian sitar virtuoso and composer was the first Grammy Award winner from India. He is a five times Grammy winner- the first one in 1967 for ‘West Meets East’ 

Pandit Ravi Shankar

Image: Getty

Known for playing Carnatic music with Ghatam, he won a Grammy in 1991 for Best World Music Album for his participation in Mickey Hart’s Planet Drum

T. H. Vinayakram

Image: Getty

He is a Hindustani classical music instrumentalist who plays the Mohan Veena (slide guitar). He won the award in 1993 for Best World Music Album – A Meeting by the River

Vishwa Mohan Bhatt

Image: Getty

Music maestro, AR Rahman has won two Grammy awards – one for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album and one for Best Song Written for Visual Media

AR Rahman 

Image: IMDB 

Ricky Kej 

Image: Ricky Kej’s IG 

Ricky is a Bengaluru-based composer, music producer, and musician. He won the Grammy award in 2015 for his album Winds of Samsara

Tanvi Shah is the first Indian woman to bring home a Grammy. She wrote the Spanish lyrics for Jai Ho and won at the 52nd Grammy Awards for Best Song Written for Visual Media

Tanvi Shah 

Image: IMDB

PA Deepak

Image: PA Deepak's IG 

PA Deepak is a Mix Engineer and Record Producer. He too won the Grammy for his work in Slumdog Millionaire

Zubin Mehta 

Image: IMDB 

He is an Indian conductor of Western classical music. He has multiple Grammy awards under his name

