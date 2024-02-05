Heading 3
February 05, 2024
Indian Artists who are GRAMMY winners
Popular Indian music singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan has won a Grammy award for his latest album ‘The Moment’ from his fusion band ‘Shakti’ with Zakir Hussain
Shankar Mahadevan
Image: Getty
After two Grammy wins in 1992 and 2009, Legendary Tabla artist Zakir Hussain once again grabbed the award for his contribution to ‘Pashto’. He carried a total of three Grammy awards this year
Image: Getty
Zakir Hussain
Virtuoso flutist Rakesh Chaurasia wins 2 Grammys this year. He was featured in Shankar Mahadevan's The Moment
Image: IMDB
Rakesh Chaurasia
The legendary Indian sitar virtuoso and composer was the first Grammy Award winner from India. He is a five times Grammy winner- the first one in 1967 for ‘West Meets East’
Pandit Ravi Shankar
Image: Getty
Known for playing Carnatic music with Ghatam, he won a Grammy in 1991 for Best World Music Album for his participation in Mickey Hart’s Planet Drum
T. H. Vinayakram
Image: Getty
He is a Hindustani classical music instrumentalist who plays the Mohan Veena (slide guitar). He won the award in 1993 for Best World Music Album – A Meeting by the River
Vishwa Mohan Bhatt
Image: Getty
Music maestro, AR Rahman has won two Grammy awards – one for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album and one for Best Song Written for Visual Media
AR Rahman
Image: IMDB
Ricky Kej
Image: Ricky Kej’s IG
Ricky is a Bengaluru-based composer, music producer, and musician. He won the Grammy award in 2015 for his album Winds of Samsara
Tanvi Shah is the first Indian woman to bring home a Grammy. She wrote the Spanish lyrics for Jai Ho and won at the 52nd Grammy Awards for Best Song Written for Visual Media
Tanvi Shah
Image: IMDB
PA Deepak
Image: PA Deepak's IG
PA Deepak is a Mix Engineer and Record Producer. He too won the Grammy for his work in Slumdog Millionaire
Zubin Mehta
Image: IMDB
He is an Indian conductor of Western classical music. He has multiple Grammy awards under his name
