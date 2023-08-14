Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

August 14, 2023

Indian Box Office gets 400 CRS in 4 days

The box office has come to life ahead of Independence Day with films like Jailer, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Bholaa Shankar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Oppenheimer putting up an aggregate nationwide gross of Rs 403 crore

Box Office Is Back

Image: Viacom 18 Studios' Instagram 

Leading the race is Rajinikanth’s Jailer which recorded an All India Gross of Rs 162 crore. The Nelson Dilipkumar film has sold approximately 93 lakh tickets through its four-day run

Jailer

Image: Sun Pictures' Instagram

While Jailer benefitted with a 4-day run, it’s Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 that ran neck to neck with it despite getting a 3-day weekend. The film scored an All India Gross of approximately Rs 152 crore, selling approx. 70 lakhs tickets in 3 days

Gadar 2

Video: Gadar Movie's Instagram 

The social dramedy managed to sell approximately 20 lakh tickets through the weekend leading to an All India Gross of Rs 47 crore. It is heading towards a HIT tag at the box office

 OMG 2

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar is probably the only flop film to have been released on the Independence Day weekend. Through its 3-day run, the film clocked a gross of Rs 22 crore, leading to a footfall of 16 lakh

Bholaa Shankar

Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram 

The Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continued with its steady run in the third weekend as the film grossed Rs 10.20 crore in the third weekend resulting in 3.75 lakh ticket sales

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

Oppenheimer too has managed to do some business despite the new releases. The Christopher Nolan film sold 1 lakh tickets with a gross of Rs 5.85 crore

Oppenheimer

Image: Oppenheimer Movie's Instagram 

Films like Barbie, Mission Impossible 7, Bro, Meg, Baby have retained some showcasing this weekend and have collectively sold approx. 1 lakh tickets with a total gross of Rs 5 crore through the weekend.

Others

Image: Barbie Movie's Instagram 

All in all, the Indian Theatrical collected Rs 403 crore (Gross) as over 2 crore 10 lakh people visited cinema halls over a period of last 4 days. This is among the best weekends of all time for the Indian Box Office

 All Time Best Weekend 

Image: Sun Pictures' Instagram 

Following the advance booking status and the theatrical performance over the weekend, Gadar 2, Jailer and OMG 2 are set to explode big numbers on Independence Day

Independence Day

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Pinkvilla (Himesh Mankad)

information source

Image: Gadar Movie's Instagram 

