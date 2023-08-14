Indian Box Office gets 400 CRS in 4 days

The box office has come to life ahead of Independence Day with films like Jailer, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Bholaa Shankar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Oppenheimer putting up an aggregate nationwide gross of Rs 403 crore
Box Office Is Back
Image: Viacom 18 Studios' Instagram
Leading the race is Rajinikanth’s Jailer which recorded an All India Gross of Rs 162 crore. The Nelson Dilipkumar film has sold approximately 93 lakh tickets through its four-day run
Jailer
Image: Sun Pictures' Instagram
While Jailer benefitted with a 4-day run, it’s Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 that ran neck to neck with it despite getting a 3-day weekend. The film scored an All India Gross of approximately Rs 152 crore, selling approx. 70 lakhs tickets in 3 days
Gadar 2
Video: Gadar Movie's Instagram
The social dramedy managed to sell approximately 20 lakh tickets through the weekend leading to an All India Gross of Rs 47 crore. It is heading towards a HIT tag at the box office
OMG 2
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar is probably the only flop film to have been released on the Independence Day weekend. Through its 3-day run, the film clocked a gross of Rs 22 crore, leading to a footfall of 16 lakh
Bholaa Shankar
Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram
The Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continued with its steady run in the third weekend as the film grossed Rs 10.20 crore in the third weekend resulting in 3.75 lakh ticket sales
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Oppenheimer too has managed to do some business despite the new releases. The Christopher Nolan film sold 1 lakh tickets with a gross of Rs 5.85 crore
Oppenheimer
Image: Oppenheimer Movie's Instagram
Films like Barbie, Mission Impossible 7, Bro, Meg, Baby have retained some showcasing this weekend and have collectively sold approx. 1 lakh tickets with a total gross of Rs 5 crore through the weekend.
Others
Image: Barbie Movie's Instagram
All in all, the Indian Theatrical collected Rs 403 crore (Gross) as over 2 crore 10 lakh people visited cinema halls over a period of last 4 days. This is among the best weekends of all time for the Indian Box Office
All Time Best Weekend
Image: Sun Pictures' Instagram
Following the advance booking status and the theatrical performance over the weekend, Gadar 2, Jailer and OMG 2 are set to explode big numbers on Independence Day