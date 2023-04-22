APRIL 22, 2023
Celebrities who lost blue tick on Twitter
Starting from midnight on Thursday, Elon Musk's microblogging site began removing the blue tick verification icons from the Twitter accounts of several Indian celebrities and politicians such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rahul Gandhi, and South Indian actor Ram Charan
No More Blue Tick
Elon Musk said only paying subscribers will have verified blue ticks on Twitter, leading to removal of ticks for non-paying accounts. Twitter had around 300K verified users
Reason For This Step
Let's’ take a look at indian celebrities who lost their verified account blue tick from Twitter
Indian Celebrities
Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Nargis Fakhri lost their blue check mark due to lack of payment of verification fees
Bollywood Actresses
The Khans
Salman Khan with currently 44.99M followers and Shah Rukh Khan with 43.42M followers have lost their verified status on the app
Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan and Tamil megastar Rajnikanth also failed to retain their verified symbols However, Amitabh has restored his blue tick now
The Legends
Several Tollywood celebrities such as Superstar Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Venkatesh, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni, Nithin, Prakash Raj, Samantha, Manchu Lakshmi, and Manchu Manoj have lost their blue tick verification from their Twitter profiles
Tollywood Actors
CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi did not retain their verified blue check marks as well
Indian Politicians
Several other well-known personalities, including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, J Rodrigues, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri, and many others, have also lost their blue tick verification on Twitter
Indian Sportspersons
Junior NTR, SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Manchu Vishnu, Surya, Kamal Haasan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, and Rana Daggubati were able to retain their blue tick verification on Twitter, possibly because they subscribed to the platform
Celebrities Who Are Still Verified
