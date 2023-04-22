Heading 3

APRIL 22, 2023

Celebrities who lost blue tick on Twitter

Source: Ram Charan Instagram

Starting from midnight on Thursday, Elon Musk's microblogging site began removing the blue tick verification icons from the Twitter accounts of several Indian celebrities and politicians such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rahul Gandhi, and South Indian actor Ram Charan

No More Blue Tick

Source: Elon Musk Twitter

Elon Musk said only paying subscribers will have verified blue ticks on Twitter, leading to removal of ticks for non-paying accounts. Twitter had around 300K verified users

Reason For This Step

Let's’ take a look at indian celebrities who lost their verified account blue tick from Twitter

Source: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram 

Indian Celebrities 

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Nargis Fakhri lost their blue check mark due to lack of payment of verification fees

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Bollywood Actresses

Source: Salman Khan Instagram 

The Khans

Salman Khan with currently 44.99M followers and Shah Rukh Khan with 43.42M followers have lost their verified status on the app

Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan and Tamil megastar Rajnikanth also failed to retain their verified symbols However, Amitabh has restored his blue tick now

Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram 

The Legends

Several Tollywood celebrities such as Superstar Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Venkatesh, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni, Nithin, Prakash Raj, Samantha, Manchu Lakshmi, and Manchu Manoj have lost their blue tick verification from their Twitter profiles

Source: Chiranjeevi Instagram 

Tollywood Actors

 CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi did not retain their verified blue check marks as well

Source: Priyanka Gandhi Instagram

Indian Politicians

Several other well-known personalities, including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, J Rodrigues, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri, and many others, have also lost their blue tick verification on Twitter

Source: Virat Kohli Instagram 

Indian Sportspersons

Junior NTR, SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Manchu Vishnu, Surya, Kamal Haasan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, and Rana Daggubati were able to retain their blue tick verification on Twitter, possibly because they subscribed to the platform

Source: Jr. NTR Instagram

Celebrities Who Are Still Verified

