Indian celebs who are not on social media

Take a look at these list of celebrities who are not on social media platforms

Image: IMDB

Ajith Kumar has one of the largest fan following in Tamil cinema is not on social media

Ajith Kumar 

Image: IMDB

The actor who is considered one of the finest in the world cinema surprisingly does not have a social media handle

Image: IMDB

Fahaadh Faasil 

The famous Veteran Director keeps a low profile with no social media

Maniratnam 

Image: IMDB

Nassar 

Image: IMDB

Nassar does not have any social media accounts for privacy 

The Bollywood actor does not have an Instagram account, but his fan can get a glimpse through his wife Alia’s Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor

Image: IMDB

The Bollywood actress is not on any social media as she likes to keep her life private

Rani Mukherjee

Image: IMDB

Veteran actor Aamir Khan is not active on any social media platforms

Aamir Khan

Image: IMDB

The famous Bollywood actor took a conscious decision to not use any social media platforms

Saif Ali Khan

Image: IMDB

The famous Bollywood actress is known for her huge fanbase, but is not active on any social media platforms

Rekha

Image: IMDB

