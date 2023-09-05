Heading 3
Indian celebs who are not on social media
Take a look at these list of celebrities who are not on social media platforms
Celebrities who don't use social media
Image: IMDB
Ajith Kumar has one of the largest fan following in Tamil cinema is not on social media
Ajith Kumar
Image: IMDB
The actor who is considered one of the finest in the world cinema surprisingly does not have a social media handle
Image: IMDB
Fahaadh Faasil
The famous Veteran Director keeps a low profile with no social media
Maniratnam
Image: IMDB
Nassar
Image: IMDB
Nassar does not have any social media accounts for privacy
The Bollywood actor does not have an Instagram account, but his fan can get a glimpse through his wife Alia’s Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor
Image: IMDB
The Bollywood actress is not on any social media as she likes to keep her life private
Rani Mukherjee
Image: IMDB
Veteran actor Aamir Khan is not active on any social media platforms
Aamir Khan
Image: IMDB
The famous Bollywood actor took a conscious decision to not use any social media platforms
Saif Ali Khan
Image: IMDB
The famous Bollywood actress is known for her huge fanbase, but is not active on any social media platforms
Rekha
Image: IMDB
