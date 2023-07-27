Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
JULY 27, 2023
Indian celebs who own electric vehicles
The famous cricketer owns a Kia EV6 and it is the first electric vehicle owned by Dhoni
MS Dhoni
Image: MS Dhoni’s Instagram
Mukesh Ambani owns 2 electric cars from Tesla which he bought from a Tesla company dealership in the USA
Image: NMAAC on Instagram
Mukesh Ambani
Riteish Deshmukh owns two electric cars. They are the BMW iX and Tesla X
Riteish Deshmukh
Image: Riteish Deshmukh’s Instagram
Madhuri Dixit and her husband bought the Tata Nexon EV in 2023
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Ajay Devgn
Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
The popular Bollywood actor bought the BMW i7 recently
Image: Nagarjuna’s Twitter
Nagarjuna
The famous South Indian and Bollywood actor recently thought Kia EV6
The famous Telugu actor recently purchased the Audi-E Tron which is his first electric vehicle
Mahesh Babu
Image: Mahesh Babu’s Instagram
The famous Bollywood actor and singer also owns the Audi-E Tron which is the only electric car he owns
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Ayushman Khuranna’s Instagram
Murali Kartik
Image: Murali Kartiks Instagram
The ex-Indian cricketer recently purchased his new electric car, the MG ZS EV
Image: Mandira Bedi’s Instagram
One of the most famous television hosts bought the Tata Nexon EV in 2020
Mandira Bedi
