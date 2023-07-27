Heading 3

Indian celebs who own electric vehicles

The famous cricketer owns a Kia EV6 and it is the first electric vehicle owned by Dhoni

MS Dhoni

Image: MS Dhoni’s Instagram

Mukesh Ambani owns 2 electric cars from Tesla which he bought from a Tesla company dealership in the USA

Image: NMAAC on Instagram

Mukesh Ambani

Riteish Deshmukh owns two electric cars. They are the BMW iX and Tesla X

Riteish Deshmukh

Image: Riteish Deshmukh’s Instagram

Madhuri Dixit and her husband bought the Tata Nexon EV in 2023

Madhuri Dixit 

Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

Ajay Devgn

Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

The popular Bollywood actor bought the BMW i7 recently 

Image:  Nagarjuna’s Twitter

Nagarjuna

The famous South Indian and Bollywood actor recently thought Kia EV6

The famous Telugu actor recently purchased the Audi-E Tron which is his first electric vehicle

Mahesh Babu

Image:  Mahesh Babu’s Instagram

The famous Bollywood actor and singer also owns the Audi-E Tron which is the only electric car he owns

Ayushmann Khurrana

Image: Ayushman Khuranna’s Instagram

Murali Kartik

Image:  Murali Kartiks Instagram

The ex-Indian cricketer recently purchased his new electric car, the MG ZS EV

Image: Mandira Bedi’s Instagram

One of the most famous television hosts bought the Tata Nexon EV in 2020

Mandira Bedi

