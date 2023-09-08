Heading 3
Indian celebs who went to Med school
She completed her degree in MBBS, cardiology from Tbilisi State Medical University Georgia
Dr. Sai pallavi
Image: IMDB
He was a physician who received the MBBS and MS degree from BJ Medical College
Dr. Shreeram Lagoo
Image: IMDB
She completed her MBBS from Mumbai 's great medical College and also has a Master’s in Psychology
Image: IMDB
Dr. Aditi Govitrikar
He completed his MBBS at the University College Of Medical Sciences in New Delhi; The University is also associated with Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital
Dr. Palash Sen
Image: Palash Sen's Instagram
Dr. Manu Bora
Image: Manu Bora's Instagram
He is a surgeon in a Gurgaon hospital where he has worked with all of the top fashion designers
She is an Indian doctor and former model; she won Miss World pageant in 1966
Dr. Reita Faria Powell
Image: Miss India on Twitter
She was a student at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College when she won Miss World crown in 2017
Dr. Manushi Chhillar
Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram
He is a dentist. In addition to it, he can also sing, act and host
Dr. Meiyang Chang
Image: Meiyang Chang's Instagram
He graduated from Burdwan Medical College with an MBBS;he is known for composing Saathi Rey
Dr. Arko Pravo Mukherjee
Image: Arko Pravo Mukherjee's Instagram
He was a general physician in real life after finishing his MBBS he acted in TV series in 2015
Dr. Ashish Gokhale
Image: Ashish Gokhale's Instagram
