Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

september 08, 2023

Indian celebs who went to Med school

She completed her degree in MBBS, cardiology from Tbilisi State Medical University Georgia

Dr. Sai pallavi

Image: IMDB 

He was a physician who received the MBBS and MS degree from BJ Medical College

Dr. Shreeram Lagoo 

Image: IMDB 

She completed her MBBS from Mumbai 's great medical College and also has a Master’s in Psychology

Image: IMDB 

Dr. Aditi Govitrikar

He completed his MBBS at the University College Of Medical Sciences in New Delhi; The University is also associated with Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital

Dr. Palash Sen 

Image: Palash Sen's Instagram

Dr. Manu Bora 

Image: Manu Bora's Instagram

He is a surgeon in a Gurgaon hospital where he has worked with all of the top fashion designers

She is an Indian doctor and former model; she won Miss World pageant in 1966

Dr. Reita Faria Powell 

Image: Miss India on Twitter

She was a student at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College when she won Miss World crown in 2017

Dr. Manushi Chhillar

Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram

He is a dentist.  In addition to it, he can also sing, act and host

Dr. Meiyang Chang 

Image: Meiyang Chang's Instagram

He graduated from Burdwan Medical College with an MBBS;he is known for composing Saathi Rey

Dr. Arko Pravo Mukherjee

Image: Arko Pravo Mukherjee's Instagram

He was a general physician in real life after finishing his MBBS he acted in TV series in 2015

Dr. Ashish Gokhale

Image: Ashish Gokhale's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here