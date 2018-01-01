Heading 3

Indian cricketers who are vegetarian

MAY 15, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan believed eating meat would bring negativity in his life and turned vegetarian in 2018. Since then, the cricketer’s performances have improved

Shikhar Dhawan 

Image : Shikhar Dhawan’s Instagram

The Hitman who is often criticized for his unfit look is a vegetarian but also consumes eggs

Rohit Sharma

Images : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram

Famous for the soya ladoos made by his Mom, Pujara also happens to be a vegetarian

Cheteshwar Pujara

Image : Cheteshwar Pujara’s Instagram

The ace cricketer has switched to a vegetarian lifestyle due to health reasons and recovery from his injuries

Hardik Pandya

Image : Hardik Pandya’s Instagram

The former Indian cricket team skipper was a butter chicken lover. But, he became a vegetarian for lifestyle changes. He does consumes eggs

Virat Kohli

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

Born in a vegetarian family, the pacer has never consumed non-veg food in life. He is stuck on to consuming plant based food

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Image : Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Instagram

Chahal who was an avid butter chicken lover declared in 2020 that he has turned a vegetarian which helps him in staying fit

Yuzvendra Chahal

Image : Yuzvendra Chahal’s Instagram

The ace bowler was born in a vegetarian family. He tried to consume chicken for nutritional purposes but couldn't continue it further

Ravichandran Ashwin

Image : Ravinchandran Ashwin’s Instagram

The Indian cricketer has been vegetarian for several years. It helps him be fit and stay focused

Ajinkya Rahane

Image : Ajinkya Rahane’s Instagram

The cricketer is a vegetarian and hails from a Kashmiri family. The lifestyle helps him maintain energy levels

Suresh Raina

Image : Suresh Raina’s Instagram

