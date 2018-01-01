Shikhar Dhawan believed eating meat would bring negativity in his life and turned vegetarian in 2018. Since then, the cricketer’s performances have improved
Shikhar Dhawan
Image : Shikhar Dhawan’s Instagram
The Hitman who is often criticized for his unfit look is a vegetarian but also consumes eggs
Rohit Sharma
Images : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram
Famous for the soya ladoos made by his Mom, Pujara also happens to be a vegetarian
Cheteshwar Pujara
Image : Cheteshwar Pujara’s Instagram
The ace cricketer has switched to a vegetarian lifestyle due to health reasons and recovery from his injuries
Hardik Pandya
Image : Hardik Pandya’s Instagram
The former Indian cricket team skipper was a butter chicken lover. But, he became a vegetarian for lifestyle changes. He does consumes eggs
Virat Kohli
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
Born in a vegetarian family, the pacer has never consumed non-veg food in life. He is stuck on to consuming plant based food
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Image : Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Instagram
Chahal who was an avid butter chicken lover declared in 2020 that he has turned a vegetarian which helps him in staying fit
Yuzvendra Chahal
Image : Yuzvendra Chahal’s Instagram
The ace bowler was born in a vegetarian family. He tried to consume chicken for nutritional purposes but couldn't continue it further
Ravichandran Ashwin
Image : Ravinchandran Ashwin’s Instagram
The Indian cricketer has been vegetarian for several years. It helps him be fit and stay focused
Ajinkya Rahane
Image : Ajinkya Rahane’s Instagram
The cricketer is a vegetarian and hails from a Kashmiri family. The lifestyle helps him maintain energy levels
Suresh Raina
Image : Suresh Raina’s Instagram