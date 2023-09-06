Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 06, 2023

Indian films made $10m in North America

The Karan Johar directorial film crossed the USD 10 million mark at the North American box office on September 3, becoming the seventh Indian and fifth Bollywood film to enter this illustrious club

 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The film grossed USD 130K on its Sixth Sunday (38th day), which propelled its total to USD 10.08 million

Total North America BOC

Overall, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has grossed around USD 20 million overseas (Rs. 165 crores) to date. The film is likely to slow down after the release of Jawan on September 7

Total Overseas BOC

Before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, there were 6 other Indian films that achieved this feat in their lifetime theatrical run in North America. Check them out!

Other films

 PK 

The 2014 released Aamir Khan starrer, PK was a big hit overseas. The film has collected a whopping amount of USD 10.58 million at the North American box office

Another Aamir Khan starrer, Dangal breached USD 12.38 million at the North American box office and emerged as a winner. The movie is still credited as India's highest grosser even after 7 years of release

Dangal

The SS Rajamouli directorial period action drama, Baahubali 2 raked over USD 22 million at the North American box office and set a new benchmark

Baahubali 2 

In 2018, Sanjay Leela Bhansali came with his period war drama titled Padmaavat. The controversial movie made a whopping amount of USD 12.16 million in North America

Padmaavat 

Another SS Rajamouli directorial film, RRR took the Western audience on steroids as the enthralling ride of Rama and Bheem made a whopping BOC of USD 14.50 million in North America

RRR 

The 2023 released spy action drama, Pathaan minted USD 17.50 million and became the 2nd highest grosser Indian film after Baahubali 2 in North America

Pathaan 

