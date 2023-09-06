Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 06, 2023
Indian films made $10m in North America
The Karan Johar directorial film crossed the USD 10 million mark at the North American box office on September 3, becoming the seventh Indian and fifth Bollywood film to enter this illustrious club
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Image: IMDB
The film grossed USD 130K on its Sixth Sunday (38th day), which propelled its total to USD 10.08 million
Total North America BOC
Image: IMDB
Overall, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has grossed around USD 20 million overseas (Rs. 165 crores) to date. The film is likely to slow down after the release of Jawan on September 7
Image: IMDB
Total Overseas BOC
Before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, there were 6 other Indian films that achieved this feat in their lifetime theatrical run in North America. Check them out!
Other films
Image: IMDB
PK
Image: IMDB
The 2014 released Aamir Khan starrer, PK was a big hit overseas. The film has collected a whopping amount of USD 10.58 million at the North American box office
Another Aamir Khan starrer, Dangal breached USD 12.38 million at the North American box office and emerged as a winner. The movie is still credited as India's highest grosser even after 7 years of release
Dangal
Image: IMDB
The SS Rajamouli directorial period action drama, Baahubali 2 raked over USD 22 million at the North American box office and set a new benchmark
Baahubali 2
Image: IMDB
In 2018, Sanjay Leela Bhansali came with his period war drama titled Padmaavat. The controversial movie made a whopping amount of USD 12.16 million in North America
Padmaavat
Image: IMDB
Another SS Rajamouli directorial film, RRR took the Western audience on steroids as the enthralling ride of Rama and Bheem made a whopping BOC of USD 14.50 million in North America
RRR
Image: IMDB
The 2023 released spy action drama, Pathaan minted USD 17.50 million and became the 2nd highest grosser Indian film after Baahubali 2 in North America
Pathaan
Image: IMDB
pinkvilla
information source
Image: IMDB
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.