Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 12, 2023
Indian films that grossed 100Cr on day 1
Till today, only 7 Indian films could have crossed 100 Crores worldwide gross on its opening day. Check out the list!
100 Crores Openers
Image: IMDb
The SS Rajamouli directorial period war drama, Baahubali 2 had collected 201 crores gross on its opening day. The movie had collected 26 crores from its previews
Baahubali 2
Image: IMDb
Another SS Rajamouli film, RRR holds the second spot with 190 crores gross collection on its first day. The movie had collected 30 crores from its previews
Image: IMDb
RRR
Rocking star Yash starrer, KGF Chapter 2 had opened with 162 crores at the worldwide box office. The movie had collected 8 crores from its previews
KGF Chapter 2
Image: IMDb
Jawan
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan's recently released film, Jawan lands on spot no. 5 by collecting a whopping 129.6 Crores gross at the worldwide box office on its opening day
Saaho
Image: IMDb
Prabhas' action film Saaho is resting at sixth position with 116 crores gross worldwide collection. The movie collected 12 crores from its previews
Pathaan
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan's another film, Pathaan secured 7th position with 106 crores gross at the worldwide box office
Prabhas' mythological period film, Adipurush raked over 105 crores on its opening day including 8 crores from its previews
Adipurush
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor from Hindi film industry to have two movies in 100 cr grosser on the opening day and that too, in a single year
A Record
Image: IMDb
Up next, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki could join this incredible club
Who's Next?
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.