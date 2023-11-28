Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 28, 2023
Indian films with Longest runtime
Since Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is releasing on December 1st, the movie is making headlines for its 3 hr 21 min long theatrical cut. Check out some of the other Indian films with Longest runtime
Animal
Om Puri's 1988 released Tamas has the longest runtime of 4 hr 58 min in the Indian film Industry
Tamas
JP Dutta's LOC Kargil was also a lengthy film. It had a runtime of 4 hr 15 min
LOC Kargil
Raj Kapoor’s cult classic Mera Naam Joker was released with a runtime of 4 hr 4 min
Mera Naam Joker
Another Raj Kapoor film, Sangam was a tragic love story. Shot extensively in foreign locations, it had a runtime of 3 hr 58 min
Sangam
Aamir Khan's Lagaan is among his best films. The movie was released with a runtime of 3 hr 44 min
Lagaan
Shah Rukh Khan's Mohabbatein had a runtime of 3 hr 36 min. It was directed by Aditya Chopra
Mohabbatein
It is another SRK movie that has a long runtime. It was released with a length of 3 hr 35 min
Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna
Jodhaa Akbar
Hrithik Roshan's historical epic drama, Jodha Akbar was released with a runtime of 3 hr 34 min
Salman Khan's much loved family entertainer, HAHK had a runtime of 3 hr 26 min
Hum Aapke Hain Koun!
