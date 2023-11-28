Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

November 28, 2023

Indian films with Longest runtime 

Since Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is releasing on December 1st, the movie is making headlines for its 3 hr 21 min long theatrical cut. Check out some of the other Indian films with Longest runtime 

Animal 

Om Puri's 1988 released Tamas has the longest runtime of 4 hr 58 min in the Indian film Industry 

Tamas

JP Dutta's LOC Kargil was also a lengthy film. It had a runtime of 4 hr 15 min 

 LOC Kargil

Raj Kapoor’s cult classic Mera Naam Joker was released with a runtime of 4 hr 4 min

Mera Naam Joker

Another Raj Kapoor film, Sangam was a tragic love story. Shot extensively in foreign locations, it had a runtime of 3 hr 58 min

Sangam 

Aamir Khan's Lagaan is among his best films. The movie was released with a runtime of 3 hr 44 min

 Lagaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Mohabbatein had a runtime of 3 hr 36 min. It was directed by Aditya Chopra 

 Mohabbatein 

It is another SRK movie that has a long runtime. It was released with a length of 3 hr 35 min

 Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna 

Jodhaa Akbar 

Hrithik Roshan's historical epic drama, Jodha Akbar was released with a runtime of 3 hr 34 min 

Salman Khan's much loved family entertainer, HAHK had a runtime of 3 hr 26 min

Hum Aapke Hain Koun!

