Indian Films With 'Superhero' Touch

The 'Superhero' genre refers to the kind of films where the character possesses superhuman powers and fights with Supervillains for the sake of humanity
The Genre
Image: IMDb
Hrithik Roshan's Krrish franchise is a great attempt at the Superhero genre. The franchise has its roots in Koi Mil Gaya's plot. The makers are planning for a sequel to Krrish 3 now
Krrish franchise
Image: IMDb
One of the first attempts at the Superhero genre was Mr. India. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the film tells the story of a man who has the power to be invisible.
Mr. India
Image: IMDb
The 2020 released Malayalam film, Minnal Murali is another great attempt at the genre. The film leads to the birth of a superhero and a supervillain in a rural area that it feels so relatable
Minnal Murali
Image: Basil Joseph's Instagram
Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero revolves around an Indian Superhero, who sets out to fulfill his slain friend's wish to clean and reform the country
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero
Image: IMDb
The Vasan Bala directorial film revolves around a protagonist who has a rare condition of congenital insensitivity to pain meaning he can not feel pain, and he sets out to learn martial arts and hunt down muggers.
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Image: IMDb
The recently released Tamil film, Maaveeran follows the story of a cartoonist who is a coward at heart but his life takes a U-turn when he loses his body control to a cartoon action character.
Maaveeran
Image: IMDb
The Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt film has its roots in Indian Hindu mythology. The main character Shiva has powers to not get burned by fire and even use fire as a weapon against the evil
Brahmastra
Image: IMDb
Ra. One is one of the great attempts at the Superhero genre from Shah Rukh Khan. The film follows the journey of a game designer who creates an evil gaming character. His life goes upside down when the character comes out of the virtual world
Ra.One
Image: IMDb
Starring Rajinikanth as Robot, it's a sci-fi superhero film. The film follows the journey of a scientist who invents a Robot for defense purposes but things change when a jealous scientist changes the functioning of the machine