Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

 December 05, 2023

Indian History in Bollywood

This stunning monument has been a part of various Bollywood movies, notably in Mughal-e-Azam and Fanaa

Taj Mahal, Agra

Image Source: Pexels

This majestic fort has been featured in movies like Jodhaa Akbar and Bajirao Mastani

Image Source: Pexels

Amer (Amber) Fort, Jaipur

Known as the Palace of Winds, it has been showcased in films such as Silsila and Devdas

Hawa Mahal, Jaipur

Image Source: Pexels

This iconic minaret has made appearances in movies like Delhi-6 and Fanaa

Qutub Minar, Delhi

Image Source: Pexels

This historic landmark has been showcased in several movies, including Bombay and Wake Up Sid

Gateway of India, Mumbai

Image Source: Pexels

This famous monument has been featured in movies like The Angrez and Okkadu

Charminar, Hyderabad

Image Source: Pexels

This historical fort has been featured in movies like Padmaavat and Jodhaa Akbar

Chittorgarh Fort, Rajasthan

Image Source: Pexels

This UNESCO World Heritage Site has been shown in movies such as Delhi-6 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Humayun's Tomb, Delhi

Image Source: Pexels

Victoria Memorial, Kolkata

Image Source: Pexels

This iconic structure has been featured in movies like Yuva and Kahaani

This presidential residence has been showcased in films such as Rang De Basanti and The White Tiger

Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here