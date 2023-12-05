Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 05, 2023
Indian History in Bollywood
This stunning monument has been a part of various Bollywood movies, notably in Mughal-e-Azam and Fanaa
Taj Mahal, Agra
Image Source: Pexels
This majestic fort has been featured in movies like Jodhaa Akbar and Bajirao Mastani
Image Source: Pexels
Amer (Amber) Fort, Jaipur
Known as the Palace of Winds, it has been showcased in films such as Silsila and Devdas
Hawa Mahal, Jaipur
Image Source: Pexels
This iconic minaret has made appearances in movies like Delhi-6 and Fanaa
Qutub Minar, Delhi
Image Source: Pexels
This historic landmark has been showcased in several movies, including Bombay and Wake Up Sid
Gateway of India, Mumbai
Image Source: Pexels
This famous monument has been featured in movies like The Angrez and Okkadu
Charminar, Hyderabad
Image Source: Pexels
This historical fort has been featured in movies like Padmaavat and Jodhaa Akbar
Chittorgarh Fort, Rajasthan
Image Source: Pexels
This UNESCO World Heritage Site has been shown in movies such as Delhi-6 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Humayun's Tomb, Delhi
Image Source: Pexels
Victoria Memorial, Kolkata
Image Source: Pexels
This iconic structure has been featured in movies like Yuva and Kahaani
This presidential residence has been showcased in films such as Rang De Basanti and The White Tiger
Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi
Image Source: Pexels
