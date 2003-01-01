Heading 3

Indian K-pop idol Sriya Lenka’s story

Hemelin Darlong

june 08, 2023

Entertainment

Sriya was born in 2003 in Odisha, India. Since childhood, Sriya has always been interested in the music and art industry. She started practicing dance forms at the age of 12.

Who is Sriya Lenka?

During the lockdown period, Sriya decided to work on her skills and try out for different K-pop companies. She watched many K-pop group dance videos like EXO. To practice Korean she started taking online Korean classes and watched K-dramas.

How it started

Sriya got selected among 4000 participants for a five-month program in Seoul through a YouTube audition program. 

Odisha to Seoul

After a few changes in the group’s lineup, they sought out a new member and zeroed in on Indian performer Sriya Lenka.

Introduction to BLACKSWAN

Picked alongside fellow trainee Gabi, later they announced Sriya as the fifth member of the group.

Sriya's selection 

It was later revealed that Sriya's father always had faith in her daughter but was sometimes wondering if she would make it to the top.

Parent’s Reaction:

Her family has always supported Sriya’s passion for dancing. She participated in many dance competitions and her family’s support was always there along the way.

Her family’s support

Sriya has gained popularity all over India for becoming the first K-pop idol from India. Fans all over India have supported her and wish her the best in the upcoming future.

Fans

She was getting trained for standard vocal, rap, dance, and also language training. Finally Sriya debuted with BLACKSWAN in May 2023.

Sriya’s training

Sriya is now an inspiration to many youngsters, she has inspired them to never give up on their dreams and keep on grinding until they reach their goals.

Inspiration

