Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 16, 2024
Indian Movies at Cannes: Winning Titles
The Prestigious Cannes Film Festival is making waves these days. The event has its closing ceremony on May 25 in France
Cannes Film Festival
Image:imdb
Payal Kapadia’s movie ‘All We Imagine As Light’ is the first Indian one in three decades to compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or award at Cannes.
This Year Nominations
Image:imdb
Take a look at some Indian movies that have previously won awards at the prestigious film festival
Previous Winners
Image:imdb
Neecha Nagar is the first Indian movie to make it big at the Cannes Film Festival. The 1946 movie won the Grand Prix du Festival International du Film award
Neecha Nagar (1946)
Image:imdb
Bimal Roy's iconic movie Do Bigha Zameen secured the Prix International Award at Cannes in 1953
Do Bigha Zameen (1953)
Image:imdb
Raj Kapoor's Boot Polish won a Special Jury Prize at Cannes
Boot Polish (1954)
Image:imdb
Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali charmed Cannes with its masterful story. The movie won the Best Human Document award
Pather Panchali (1955)
Image:imdb
Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay depicted the dark realities of Bombay slums. The movie secured Camera d'Or and Audience award at Cannes
Image:imdb
Salaam Bombay (1988)
Ritesh Batra's The Lunchbox tells a tale of love with a Lunchbox exchange. The movie won the Grand Rail d'Or at Cannes
Image:imdb
The Lunchbox (2013)
Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan won the special prize for Promising Future Award in 2015
Masaan (2015)
Image:imdb
Payal Kapadia’s A Night of Knowing Nothing and Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes won the Golden Eye Award at Cannes Film Festival in 2021 and 2022 respectively
Documentaries
Image:imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.