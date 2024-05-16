Heading 3

Indian Movies at Cannes: Winning Titles

The Prestigious Cannes Film Festival is making waves these days. The event has its closing ceremony on May 25 in France 

 Cannes Film Festival 

Payal Kapadia’s movie ‘All We Imagine As Light’ is the first Indian one in three decades to compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or award at Cannes. 

This Year Nominations 

Take a look at some Indian movies that have previously won awards at the prestigious film festival

 Previous Winners 

Neecha Nagar is the first Indian movie to make it big at the Cannes Film Festival. The 1946 movie won the Grand Prix du Festival International du Film award

 Neecha Nagar (1946) 

Bimal Roy's iconic movie Do Bigha Zameen secured the Prix International Award at Cannes in 1953 

 Do Bigha Zameen (1953)

Raj Kapoor's Boot Polish won a Special Jury Prize at Cannes 

 Boot Polish (1954) 

Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali charmed Cannes with its masterful story. The movie won the Best Human Document award

Pather Panchali (1955) 

Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay depicted the dark realities of Bombay slums. The movie secured Camera d'Or and Audience award at Cannes

 Salaam Bombay (1988) 

Ritesh Batra's The Lunchbox tells a tale of love with a Lunchbox exchange. The movie won the Grand Rail d'Or at Cannes 

 The Lunchbox (2013) 

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan won the special prize for Promising Future Award in 2015 

 Masaan (2015) 

Payal Kapadia’s A Night of Knowing Nothing and Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes won the Golden Eye Award at Cannes Film Festival in 2021 and 2022 respectively 

Documentaries 

