Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 12, 2023
Indian Movies based on Politicians
Starring Paresh Rawal, the film is a biographical drama centered on the life of freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Sardar was released in 1994 and helmed by Karan Mehta
Sardar
Image: IMDb
It is an Indian Bangla film based on the life of West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee. Directed by Nehal Dutta, the Ruma Chakraborty starrer was released in 2019
Baghini
Image: Mamta Banerjee's Instagram
Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Balasaheb Thackeray and Amrita Rao as his wife formed the leading cast of Thackeray (2019). The Abhijit Panse directorial documents the life of the late Shiv Sena founder, Bal Thackeray
Image: IMDb
Thackeray
Touted as a socio-political documentary, The Insignificant Man revolves around the founder of Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal. It was released in 2016
An Insignificant Man
Image: IMDb
Thalaivii
Image: IMDb
Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, AL Vijay's Thalaivii chronicles the life of late actor-politician J. Jayalalithaa. The film was released in 2021 and had Arvind Swamy and Nassar in pivotal roles
Yatra
Image: IMDb
The 2019 released Yatra is a Telugu biographical drama film based particularly on the padayatra of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy. The film focused on the 900 mile walking campaign led by him for election
N.T.R: Mahanayakudu
Image: IMDB
Released in 2019, it is a Telugu biographical film based on the political career of N.T. Rama Rao. The Krish Jagarlamurdi directorial served as the second film in the two-part series
Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, it is a political film where Anupam Kher played Dr. Manmohan Singh while Akshaye Khanna portrays sanjay Baru. It is an adaptation of policy analyst Sanjaya Baru's memoir of the same name
The Accidental Prime Minister
Image: IMDb
Feroz Abbas Khan released Gandhi, My Father in 2007 that revolves around Mahatma Gandhi's relationship with his eldest son, Harilal. The latter has been played by Akshaye Khanna in the film
Gandhi, My Father
Image: IMDb
With Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi and Manoj Joshi as Amit Shah, the biographical drama is directed by Omung Kumar. The film had its release in 2019 and is written by Anirudh Chawla and Vivek Oberoi
PM Narendra Modi
Image: IMDb
