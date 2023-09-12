Heading 3

september 12, 2023

Indian Movies based on Politicians

Starring Paresh Rawal, the film is a biographical drama centered on the life of freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Sardar was released in 1994 and helmed by Karan Mehta

 Sardar

Image: IMDb 

It is an Indian Bangla film based on the life of West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee. Directed by Nehal Dutta, the Ruma Chakraborty starrer was released in 2019

Baghini

Image: Mamta Banerjee's Instagram

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Balasaheb Thackeray and Amrita Rao as his wife formed the leading cast of Thackeray (2019). The Abhijit Panse directorial documents the life of the late Shiv Sena founder, Bal Thackeray

Image: IMDb

Thackeray

Touted as a socio-political documentary, The Insignificant Man revolves around the founder of Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal. It was released in 2016

 An Insignificant Man

Image: IMDb

 Thalaivii

Image: IMDb

Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, AL Vijay's Thalaivii chronicles the life of late actor-politician J. Jayalalithaa. The film was released in 2021 and had Arvind Swamy and Nassar in pivotal roles 

Yatra 

Image: IMDb

The 2019 released Yatra is a Telugu biographical drama film based particularly on the padayatra of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy. The film focused on the 900 mile walking campaign led by him for election 

N.T.R: Mahanayakudu

Image: IMDB 

Released in 2019, it is a Telugu biographical film based on the political career of N.T. Rama Rao. The Krish Jagarlamurdi directorial served as the second film in the two-part series 

Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, it is a political film where Anupam Kher played Dr. Manmohan Singh while Akshaye Khanna portrays sanjay Baru. It is an adaptation of policy analyst Sanjaya Baru's memoir of the same name

The Accidental Prime Minister 

Image: IMDb

Feroz Abbas Khan released Gandhi, My Father in 2007 that revolves around Mahatma Gandhi's relationship with his eldest son, Harilal. The latter has been played by Akshaye Khanna in the film

Gandhi, My Father 

Image: IMDb 

With Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi and Manoj Joshi as Amit Shah, the biographical drama is directed by Omung Kumar. The film had its release in 2019 and is written by Anirudh Chawla and Vivek Oberoi

PM Narendra Modi

Image: IMDb 

