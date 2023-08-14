Heading 3

August 14, 2023

Indian movies similar to Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is winning over audiences. It is based on the real life story of American Physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer

Image: Oppenheimer Movie's Instagram

The biographical drama becomes the first non-franchise Hollywood film to cross 100 Crores in India

Record Alert

Image: Oppenheimer Movie's Instagram

Fans are raving about Oppenheimer's sufferings for creating the world's first Atomic Bomb. But, did you know there are some Indian movies/shows which can give you similar vibes?

Reception

Image: Oppenheimer Movie's Instagram

Directed by Abhay Pannu, Rocket Boys is a series that highlights the incredible contribution of Indian Scientists Homi J. Bhabha, Vikram Sarabhai and APJ Abdul Kalam in the field of science

Rocket Boys

Image: Abhay Pannu's Instagram

Rocket Boys was released in two seasons. It stars Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and others in pivotal roles. Streaming on Sony Liv

Star cast & Availability

Image: Ishwak Singh's Instagram

Bollywood film 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran' is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1988

Parmanu

Image: JA Entertainment's Instagram

The film stars John Abraham and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It is available to stream on ZEE5

 Star cast & Availability

Image: JA Entertainment's Instagram

The Jagan Shakti directorial film revolves around the true story of ISRO scientists who contributed to India's first successful mission to Mars

Mission Mangal

Image: Taapsee Pannu's Twitter

Mission Mangal stars an ensemble star cast of Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menon and Kirti Kulhari. It is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar

Star cast & Availability

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

Released in 2022, it is a biopic film of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan. It highlights how the scientist fought against the false accusation in the ISRO Espionage case

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Image: R. Madhavan's Instagram

The film marks the directorial debut of R. Madhavan. The actor had also played the key role in the film. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Star cast & Availability

Image: R. Madhavan's Instagram

It is a documentary film that highlights the incredible works of three Indian Scientists- Satyendra Nath Bose, C. V. Raman and Meghnad Saha. It is available on YouTube

The Quantum Indians

Image: IMDb

