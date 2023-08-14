Heading 3
Mohit K. Dixit
Entertainment
August 14, 2023
Indian movies similar to Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is winning over audiences. It is based on the real life story of American Physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer
Image: Oppenheimer Movie's Instagram
The biographical drama becomes the first non-franchise Hollywood film to cross 100 Crores in India
Record Alert
Image: Oppenheimer Movie's Instagram
Fans are raving about Oppenheimer's sufferings for creating the world's first Atomic Bomb. But, did you know there are some Indian movies/shows which can give you similar vibes?
Reception
Image: Oppenheimer Movie's Instagram
Directed by Abhay Pannu, Rocket Boys is a series that highlights the incredible contribution of Indian Scientists Homi J. Bhabha, Vikram Sarabhai and APJ Abdul Kalam in the field of science
Rocket Boys
Image: Abhay Pannu's Instagram
Rocket Boys was released in two seasons. It stars Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and others in pivotal roles. Streaming on Sony Liv
Star cast & Availability
Image: Ishwak Singh's Instagram
Bollywood film 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran' is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1988
Parmanu
Image: JA Entertainment's Instagram
The film stars John Abraham and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It is available to stream on ZEE5
Star cast & Availability
Image: JA Entertainment's Instagram
The Jagan Shakti directorial film revolves around the true story of ISRO scientists who contributed to India's first successful mission to Mars
Mission Mangal
Image: Taapsee Pannu's Twitter
Mission Mangal stars an ensemble star cast of Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menon and Kirti Kulhari. It is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar
Star cast & Availability
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Released in 2022, it is a biopic film of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan. It highlights how the scientist fought against the false accusation in the ISRO Espionage case
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Image: R. Madhavan's Instagram
The film marks the directorial debut of R. Madhavan. The actor had also played the key role in the film. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video
Star cast & Availability
Image: R. Madhavan's Instagram
It is a documentary film that highlights the incredible works of three Indian Scientists- Satyendra Nath Bose, C. V. Raman and Meghnad Saha. It is available on YouTube
The Quantum Indians
Image: IMDb
