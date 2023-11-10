Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

November 10, 2023

Indian Reality shows inspired from west

The controversial show is inspired by Big Brother which was first aired in Netherlands. It is among the most popular reality TV shows of India

Bigg Boss

Image: IMDb 

The newly launched reality show is based on a American dating game show that tests the bond between the couples 

Image: Jio Cinema's Instagram 

Temptation Island

It is taken from the format of American Idol, a singing reality TV show. Both versions are big hit among the audience 

Indian Idol

Image: IMDb 

It is a business reality TV show that is inspired by Shark Tank US. The show is gaining immense popularity in India too

 Shark Tank India

Image: IMDb 

KBC is based on the UK game show ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ Later on, the Bachchan show became inspiration for Slumdog Millionaire 

Kaun Banega Crorepati?

Image: IMDb 

The dance reality show is running in many countries as Dancing With The Stars, originally Inspired by the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Image: IMDb 

It is taken from America's Got Talent which is a part of the global British Got Talent franchise. It is a Talent show

India's Got Talent 

Image: IMDb 

Not many people know that the popular comedy chat show is based on the format of British show, The Kumars at No. 42. All the characters resembles with the foreign show

Comedy Nights with Kapil

Image: IMDb 

Dus Ka Dum

Image: IMDb 

Hosted by Salman Khan, ‘Dus Ka Dum’ was based on the US game show ‘Power of 10’, where contestants predicted how a cross-section of local people of the country responded to various polls 

Hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, this game show was based on Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? However, the Indian version couldn't get much hype

Kya Aap Panchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?

Image: IMDb 

It is inspired by the American series, Fear Factor. The Rohit Shetty show is among the most popular shows of India

Khatron Ke Khiladi

Image: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here