Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 10, 2023
Indian Reality shows inspired from west
The controversial show is inspired by Big Brother which was first aired in Netherlands. It is among the most popular reality TV shows of India
Bigg Boss
Image: IMDb
The newly launched reality show is based on a American dating game show that tests the bond between the couples
Image: Jio Cinema's Instagram
Temptation Island
It is taken from the format of American Idol, a singing reality TV show. Both versions are big hit among the audience
Indian Idol
Image: IMDb
It is a business reality TV show that is inspired by Shark Tank US. The show is gaining immense popularity in India too
Shark Tank India
Image: IMDb
KBC is based on the UK game show ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ Later on, the Bachchan show became inspiration for Slumdog Millionaire
Kaun Banega Crorepati?
Image: IMDb
The dance reality show is running in many countries as Dancing With The Stars, originally Inspired by the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Image: IMDb
It is taken from America's Got Talent which is a part of the global British Got Talent franchise. It is a Talent show
India's Got Talent
Image: IMDb
Not many people know that the popular comedy chat show is based on the format of British show, The Kumars at No. 42. All the characters resembles with the foreign show
Comedy Nights with Kapil
Image: IMDb
Dus Ka Dum
Image: IMDb
Hosted by Salman Khan, ‘Dus Ka Dum’ was based on the US game show ‘Power of 10’, where contestants predicted how a cross-section of local people of the country responded to various polls
Hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, this game show was based on Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? However, the Indian version couldn't get much hype
Kya Aap Panchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?
Image: IMDb
It is inspired by the American series, Fear Factor. The Rohit Shetty show is among the most popular shows of India
Khatron Ke Khiladi
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.