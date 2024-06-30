Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
JUNE 30, 2024
Indian Short films
A gritty thriller starring Radhika Apte, Soumitra Chatterjee and Tota Roy Chowdhary in lead roles
Ahalya (2015)
Image: IMDb
A dark comedy that revolves around a seemingly innocent couple who have some secrets to tell
Image: IMDb
Chutney (2016)
A Devashish Makhija directorial film which has Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role playing a frustrated policeman
Image: IMDb
Taandav (2016)
A tale of two former lovers who meet at a cafe unexpectedly
Interior Cafe Night (2014)
Image: IMDb
Anukul is a sci-fi drama which revolves around the story of a man and his robot
Anukul (2017)
Image: IMDb
With Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte and Neha Sharma in lead roles, this psychological thriller is an exciting watch
Kriti (2016)
Image: IMDb
This film is a tale of two women from different social backgrounds whose paths cross unexpectedly
Nayantara’s Necklace (2014)
Image: IMDb
An emotional drama that revolves around a mother’s attempt to fulfill her son’s last wish
The School Bag (2017)
Image: IMDb
A Shefali Shah starrer revolving around the challenges of a homemaker in a patriarchal society
Juice (2017)
Image: IMDb
10
Image: Pexels
These films often provide a platform for emerging filmmakers to showcase their talent and creativity in a condensed format
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.