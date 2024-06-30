 Indian Short films

Heading 3

A gritty thriller starring Radhika Apte, Soumitra Chatterjee and Tota Roy Chowdhary in lead roles

Ahalya (2015)

Image: IMDb

A dark comedy that revolves around a seemingly innocent couple who have some secrets to tell

Image: IMDb

Chutney (2016)

A Devashish Makhija directorial film which has Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role playing a frustrated policeman

Image: IMDb

 Taandav (2016)

A tale of two former lovers who meet at a cafe unexpectedly 

 Interior Cafe Night (2014)

Image: IMDb

Anukul is a sci-fi drama which revolves around the story of a man and his robot

 Anukul (2017)

Image: IMDb

With Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte and Neha Sharma in lead roles, this psychological thriller is an exciting watch

 Kriti (2016)

Image: IMDb

This film is a tale of two women from different social backgrounds whose paths cross unexpectedly

 Nayantara’s Necklace (2014)

Image: IMDb

An emotional drama that revolves around a mother’s attempt to fulfill her son’s last wish

The School Bag (2017)

Image: IMDb

A Shefali Shah starrer revolving around the challenges of a homemaker in a patriarchal society

 Juice (2017)

Image: IMDb

These films often provide a platform for emerging filmmakers to showcase their talent and creativity in a condensed format

