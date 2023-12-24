Heading 3
December 24, 2023
Indian shows we miss watching
Arnav and Khushi's sizzling chemistry and their love-hate relationship created a massive fan following, making it one of the most beloved romantic series of its time
Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?
Image: IMDB
This was a popular Indian television series that revolved around the passionate love story of Arjun and Arohi, capturing the ups and downs of their relationship and the enduring power of love
Image: IMDb
Kitni Mohabbat Hai
The story of Zoya and Asad's unconventional romance touched viewers' hearts, exploring themes of love, family, and cultural differences
Image: IMDb
Qubool Hai
It was a beloved Indian medical drama series that followed the lives, friendships, and romantic entanglements of a group of medical interns at Sanjeevani Hospital
Image: IMDb
Dil Mil Gaye
This youth-centric show depicted the passionate love story of Manik and Nandini, capturing the hearts of young audiences
Image: IMDb
Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan
This youth-centric series followed the journey of passionate dancers at St. Louis College and celebrated friendship, love, and dance
Image: IMDb
Dil Dosti Dance (D3)
The heartwarming story of Dev and Sonakshi focused on mature love, family dynamics, and the complexities of modern relationships
Image: IMDb
Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi
A sweet and relatable college romance featuring Mayank, Nupur, Samrat, and Gunjan, which resonated with young audiences
Image: IMDb
Miley Jab Hum Tum
Zain and Aaliya's intense love story, set against a Muslim backdrop, explored themes of religion, love, and family
Image: IMDb
Beintehaa
A poignant tale of childhood friends Taani and Anurag, and the trials they face as they grow up and fall in love
Image: IMDb
Tere Liye
The emotional rollercoaster of Ishaani and Ranveer’s love story, marked by its ups and downs, kept viewers glued to their screens
Image: IMDb
Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi
A show that revolved around the love between Suman and Shravan, exploring the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship
Image: IMDb
Ek Duje Ke Vaaste
