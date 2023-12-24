Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

December 24, 2023

Indian shows we miss watching 

Arnav and Khushi's sizzling chemistry and their love-hate relationship created a massive fan following, making it one of the most beloved romantic series of its time

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?

Image: IMDB

This was a popular Indian television series that revolved around the passionate love story of Arjun and Arohi, capturing the ups and downs of their relationship and the enduring power of love

Image: IMDb 

Kitni Mohabbat Hai

The story of Zoya and Asad's unconventional romance touched viewers' hearts, exploring themes of love, family, and cultural differences

Image: IMDb 

Qubool Hai 

It was a beloved Indian medical drama series that followed the lives, friendships, and romantic entanglements of a group of medical interns at Sanjeevani Hospital

Image: IMDb 

Dil Mil Gaye

This youth-centric show depicted the passionate love story of Manik and Nandini, capturing the hearts of young audiences

Image: IMDb 

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 

This youth-centric series followed the journey of passionate dancers at St. Louis College and celebrated friendship, love, and dance

Image: IMDb 

Dil Dosti Dance (D3)

The heartwarming story of Dev and Sonakshi focused on mature love, family dynamics, and the complexities of modern relationships

Image: IMDb 

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 

A sweet and relatable college romance featuring Mayank, Nupur, Samrat, and Gunjan, which resonated with young audiences

Image: IMDb 

Miley Jab Hum Tum

Zain and Aaliya's intense love story, set against a Muslim backdrop, explored themes of religion, love, and family

Image: IMDb 

Beintehaa 

A poignant tale of childhood friends Taani and Anurag, and the trials they face as they grow up and fall in love

Image: IMDb 

Tere Liye 

The emotional rollercoaster of Ishaani and Ranveer’s love story, marked by its ups and downs, kept viewers glued to their screens

Image: IMDb 

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi

A show that revolved around the love between Suman and Shravan, exploring the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship

Image: IMDb 

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 

