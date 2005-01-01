This 2017 song sung by Harshdeep Kaur, and Arijit Singh, featuring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Mahira Khan, reportedly has references from the Korean song Eyes, Nose, Lips by Taeyang
Zaalima from Raees
Image Credit: THEBLACKLABEL
The original song is popular enough for people to recognise it easily meanwhile the 2018 Bollywood song starring Bebo is said to be a copy of the 2014 song Girls Girls Girls by GOT7
Laaj Sharam from Veere Di Wedding
Image Credit: GOT7
It was a tried and tested hit called Sarang Haeyo by Kim Hyung Sup, the song was a part of the hit drama, Sassy Girl Chun Hyang also known as Delightful Girl
Pehli Nazar Mein from Race
Image Credit: KBS
This song is inspired by My Lecon by JTL, and the similarities between My Lecon and Bhool Bhulaiyan are too stark to be a coincidence
Bhool Bhulaiyaa from Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Image Credit: Yejeon Media
Raftaar’s 2018 song gathered a lot of criticism for copying BTS’ RM Do You, later earning an apology video
Mantoiyat from album Manto
Image Credit: RM’s Instagram
‘Ahreumdaoon saram’, the original soundtrack for the 2005 drama, My Lovely Sam Soon, and the Hindi number are more than just vaguely similar
Baatein Kuch Ankahee from Life in a Metro
Image Credit: MBC
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
People were quick to point out its similarities with BTS’ hit song So What!
Dil Khol Do
This song from a Telugu movie is similar to Super Junior’s song Bonamana which was released in 2010
Ekka Da Ekkada from Veedu Theda
Musthabai Vasthundi is a song from the movie Mr. Pellikoduku and is rumoured to be a copy of BIGBANG’s Fantastic Baby
Musthabai Vasthundi from Mr. Pellikoduku
Image Credit: YG Entertainment
The Telugu song is too similar to the super popular EXO track Growl which marked the K-pop group’s breakthrough
Dhamkimar from Kannayya
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
