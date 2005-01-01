Heading 3

 Indian songs inspired by K-pop 

Ayushi Agrawal

MARCH 20, 2023

ENTERTAINMENT

This 2017 song sung by Harshdeep Kaur, and Arijit Singh, featuring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Mahira Khan, reportedly has references from the Korean song Eyes, Nose, Lips by Taeyang

Zaalima from Raees

 Image Credit: THEBLACKLABEL

The original song is popular enough for people to recognise it easily meanwhile the 2018 Bollywood song starring Bebo is said to be a copy of the 2014 song Girls Girls Girls by GOT7

Laaj Sharam from Veere Di Wedding 

Image Credit: GOT7 

It was a tried and tested hit called Sarang Haeyo by Kim Hyung Sup, the song was a part of the hit drama, Sassy Girl Chun Hyang also known as Delightful Girl 

 Pehli Nazar Mein from Race 

 Image Credit: KBS

This song is inspired by My Lecon by JTL, and the similarities between My Lecon and Bhool Bhulaiyan are too stark to be a coincidence

 Bhool Bhulaiyaa from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 

Image Credit: Yejeon Media

Raftaar’s 2018 song gathered a lot of criticism for copying BTS’ RM Do You, later earning an apology video 

Mantoiyat from album Manto 

Image Credit: RM’s Instagram

‘Ahreumdaoon saram’, the original soundtrack for the 2005 drama, My Lovely Sam Soon, and the Hindi number are more than just vaguely similar

Baatein Kuch Ankahee from Life in a Metro 

Image Credit: MBC 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC 

People were quick to point out its similarities with BTS’ hit song So What! 

Dil Khol Do 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC 

This song from a Telugu movie is similar to Super Junior’s song Bonamana which was released in 2010 

Ekka Da Ekkada from Veedu Theda 

 Image Credit: THEBLACKLABEL

Musthabai Vasthundi is a song from the movie Mr. Pellikoduku and is rumoured to be a copy of BIGBANG’s Fantastic Baby 

Musthabai Vasthundi from Mr. Pellikoduku 

Image Credit: YG Entertainment 

The Telugu song is too similar to the super popular EXO track Growl which marked the K-pop group’s breakthrough

 Dhamkimar from Kannayya

Image Credit: SM Entertainment

