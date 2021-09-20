sept 20, 2021
Indian spy thrillers to watch on OTT
Raazi, a film starring Alia Bhatt, is a must-see. The actor did an outstanding job portraying a spy. It was directed by Meghna Gulzar and released in May 2018
Neeraj Pandey directed the film Baby, which had Akshay Kumar as the lead actor. It has an 8/10 rating on IMDb. The movie was well-received by the audience
Continuing the narrative of a RAW agent, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starred in Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger. The audience was captivated by their action sequences and their chemistry
Shoojit Sircar directed the film Madras Cafe, which starred John Abraham and was released in 2013. The actor's performance was highly appreciated by the viewers
Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar, is an engrossing espionage thriller. Ranjit Tiwari directed the film and it premiered in theatres in August 2021
The film Agent Vinod, directed by Sriram Raghavan, was released in 2012. It had Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and had a mediocre box office performance
Naam Shabana, a prequel to 2015's Baby, is a largely slick and solid action film that soars somewhat on Taapsee Pannu's remarkable performance
Phantom starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif released in 2015. The movie has a 5.9 IMDb rating out of 10. The movie went over well with the viewers
