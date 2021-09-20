sept 20, 2021

Indian spy thrillers to watch on OTT 

Raazi, a film starring Alia Bhatt, is a must-see. The actor did an outstanding job portraying a spy. It was directed by Meghna Gulzar and released in May 2018

Neeraj Pandey directed the film Baby, which had Akshay Kumar as the lead actor. It has an 8/10 rating on IMDb. The movie was well-received by the audience

Continuing the narrative of a RAW agent, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starred in Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger. The audience was captivated by their action sequences and their chemistry

Shoojit Sircar directed the film Madras Cafe, which starred John Abraham and was released in 2013. The actor's performance was highly appreciated by the viewers

Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar, is an engrossing espionage thriller. Ranjit Tiwari directed the film and it premiered in theatres in August 2021

The film Agent Vinod, directed by Sriram Raghavan, was released in 2012. It had Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and had a mediocre box office performance

Naam Shabana, a prequel to 2015's Baby, is a largely slick and solid action film that soars somewhat on Taapsee Pannu's remarkable performance

Phantom starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif released in 2015. The movie has a 5.9 IMDb rating out of 10. The movie went over well with the viewers

For more updates
on Bollywood,
 follow Pinkvilla
Click Here