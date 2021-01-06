Indian star memorable Hollywood acts

January 06, 2021

Irrfan has been a part of many Hollywood films including Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World

His portrayal of adult Piscine 'Pi' in Life of Pi was one of the best

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a part of films like A Kid Like Jake, Baywatch, and Isn't It Romantic?

She played a negative character in Baywatch and won many hearts
Anupam Kher's minor role in Silver Linings Playbook grabbed a lot of attention

Anil Kapoor's performance in Slumdog Millionaire is remembered till date

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular stars

Her portrayal of villain in Pink Panther 2 made many people her fans

Deepika Padukone's acting in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage made her a household name in the West

Naseeruddin Shah wowed fans with his performance in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Om Puri did a phenomenal job in City of Joy

Amrish Puri stole the show with his act in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

