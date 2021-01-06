Indian star memorable Hollywood acts January 06, 2021
Irrfan has been a part of many Hollywood films including Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World
His portrayal of adult Piscine 'Pi' in Life of Pi was one of the best
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a part of films like A Kid Like Jake, Baywatch, and Isn't It Romantic?
She played a negative character in Baywatch and won many hearts
Anupam Kher's minor role in Silver Linings Playbook grabbed a lot of attention
Anil Kapoor's performance in Slumdog Millionaire is remembered till date
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular stars
Her portrayal of villain in Pink Panther 2 made many people her fans
Deepika Padukone's acting in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage made her a household name in the West
Naseeruddin Shah wowed fans with his performance in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Om Puri did a phenomenal job in City of Joy
Amrish Puri stole the show with his act in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
