Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 07, 2024
Indian Web Series with Female Leads
Shefali Shah grippingly depicts the police investigation of the harrowing 2012 Delhi gang rape case
Delhi Crime
image source- IMDB
Gritty thriller exposing illegal poaching in South India featuring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya
image source- IMDB
Poacher
Raveena Tandon as a tough cop investigating a murder that exposes sinister secrets in a misty, hill town
image source- IMDB
Aranyak
Sonakshi Sinha takes the lead role in this tense Rajasthan-set crime drama about a series of killings that evoke past horrors
Dahaad
image source- IMDB
Powerful performance by Huma Qureshi as an illiterate housewife assuming the Chief Minister role, upending Bihar politics
Maharani
image source- IMDB
Hansal Mehta chronicles a controversial trial of journalist Jigna Vora, played by Karishma Tanna
Scoop
image source- IMDB
Popular show about four flawed female friends living unapologetically on their own terms in Mumbai
Four More Shots
image source- IMDB
Gripping return of Sushmita Sen as a widow taking over her slain gangster husband’s drug cartel to protect her family
Aarya
image source- IMDB
Homi Adajania's quirky thriller about secrets and second chances starring Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madana and Isha Talwar
Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo
image source- IMDB
Heeramandi
image source- IMDB
Grandeur promised in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut production headlined by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha
