Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

april 07, 2024

Indian Web Series with Female Leads


Shefali Shah grippingly depicts the police investigation of the harrowing 2012 Delhi gang rape case

 Delhi Crime

image source- IMDB

Gritty thriller exposing illegal poaching in South India featuring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya

image source- IMDB

Poacher 

Raveena Tandon as a tough cop investigating a murder that exposes sinister secrets in a misty, hill town 

image source- IMDB

Aranyak

Sonakshi Sinha takes the lead role in this tense Rajasthan-set crime drama about a series of killings that evoke past horrors 

Dahaad

image source- IMDB

Powerful performance by Huma Qureshi as an illiterate housewife assuming the Chief Minister role, upending Bihar politics

Maharani

image source- IMDB

Hansal Mehta chronicles a controversial trial of journalist Jigna Vora, played by Karishma Tanna 

Scoop 

image source- IMDB

Popular show about four flawed female friends living unapologetically on their own terms in Mumbai

Four More Shots 

image source- IMDB

Gripping return of Sushmita Sen as a widow taking over her slain gangster husband’s drug cartel to protect her family

Aarya

image source- IMDB

Homi Adajania's quirky thriller about secrets and second chances starring Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madana and Isha Talwar 

 Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo 

image source- IMDB

Heeramandi

image source- IMDB

Grandeur promised in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut production headlined by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here