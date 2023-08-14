Indo-Pak 'Partition' Explored In Movies

Set in the post-partition premise, the film deals with the aftermath of the grimmest event in our history. It showcases the protagonist's constant dilemma about whether to move to Pakistan like his relatives or stay back
Garam Hawa (1974)
Based on the work by Amrita Pritam, Pinjar showcases the gruesome accounts of the treatment that the women faced during the horrendous partition. It stars Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar
Pinjar (2003)
The biographical drama of Milkha Singh presents the unfortunate series of events that Milkha had to go through during partition and how they had an impact on him for years
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)
The Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel starrer action love story holds the Indo-Pak partition as its key plot. The film showcases how riots and tension rose during the horrendous times
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)
Based on the life of the revolutionary writer 'Manto', the film depicts his journey from Bombay to Lahore as a consequence of the partition
Manto (2018)
Based on Khushwant Singh's historical novel, Train To Pakistan portrays the psychological shift in the people caused by the arrival of a train filled with dead bodies in a harmonious village
Train To Pakistan (1998)
An adaptation of Manto's work, Toba Tek Singh is a fictional account of the partition and its impact in the lives of people in an asylum in Lahore. It mainly puts forth the painful journey of these patients who were divided based of their religions with prime focus on Bhishan Singh
Toba Tek Singh (2018)
It is the story of eleven sex workers who refuse to part ways with their brothel and each other during the partition between India and Pakistan. It stars Vidya Balan and Naseeruddin Shah in lead
Begum Jaan (2017)
Ritwik Ghatak's Partition Trilogy including Meghe Dhaka Tara, Komal Gandhar, and Subarnarekha showcases the plight and price that the refugees had to pay due to the unfateful partition in Bengal
Partition Trilogy (1960-65)
Salman Khan's Bharat holds the Indo-Pak partition as an important plot. The film shows how the protagonist loses his younger sister while boarding a train to India with other refugees