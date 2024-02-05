Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
February 05, 2024
Influential lines from movies about life
The greatest trick the Devil ever pulledwas convincing the world he didn't exist
- The Usual Suspects
#1
Image: Imdb
I'm at a point in my life where there seems to beso many possibilities. But I'm just so unsure
- American Psycho
Image: Imdb
#2
What we do in life.....echoes in eternity
- Gladiator
Image: Imdb
#3
You'll have bad times, but it’ll always wake you upto the good stuff you weren't paying attention to
- Good Will Hunting
#4
Image: Imdb
Great men are not born great; they grow great
-The Godfather
#5
Image: Imdb
You can watch me, mock me, try to block mebut you cannot stop me
- The Wolf of Wall Street
#6
Image: Imdb
Every day above ground is a good day
- Scarface
#7
Image: Imdb
#8
Image: Imdb
We work jobs that we hate to buy thingswe don't need to impress people we don't like
-Fight Club
Remember, Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies
- Shawshank Redemption
#9
Image: Imdb
#10
Image: Imdb
If you are good at something, never do it for free
- The Dark Knight
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.