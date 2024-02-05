Heading 3

February 05, 2024

Influential lines from movies about life

The greatest trick the Devil ever pulledwas convincing the world he didn't exist
 - The Usual Suspects 

#1 

Image: Imdb

I'm at a point in my life where there seems to beso many possibilities. But I'm just so unsure
 - American Psycho 

Image: Imdb

#2 

What we do in life.....echoes in eternity
 - Gladiator 

Image: Imdb

#3

You'll have bad times, but it’ll always wake you upto the good stuff you weren't paying attention to
 - Good Will Hunting 

#4

Image: Imdb

Great men are not born great; they grow great
 -The Godfather 

#5

Image: Imdb

You can watch me, mock me, try to block mebut you cannot stop me
 - The Wolf of Wall Street

#6

Image: Imdb

Every day above ground is a good day
 - Scarface 

#7

Image: Imdb

#8

Image: Imdb

We work jobs that we hate to buy thingswe don't need to impress people we don't like
 -Fight Club

Remember, Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies
 - Shawshank Redemption 

#9 

Image: Imdb

#10

Image: Imdb

If you are good at something, never do it for free
 - The Dark Knight 

