Heading 3
Influential South Korean fashionistas
Ayushi Agrawal
OCT 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
A model turned actress, she has swiftly also maintained her style presence over the years.
Lee Sung Kyung
Image: News1
Kim Hye Soo
She has often been immensely appreciated for her all round presence as an actor as she continues to grow through the many brands she also represents.
Image: News1
A breakout star in the acting world, she has long been spreading her charms in the fashion world.
Jung Ho Yeon
Image: News1
Setting trends left, right and centre, Krystal has an ever growing style influence.
Krystal
Image: News1
Her enviable figure has always been an advantageous factor in determining her roles.
Lee Da Hee
Image: News1
Exquisite and happening, she has always embodied her roles and appearances in a top notch manner.
Seo Ye Ji
Image: News1
IU
Timeless as ever, she fits right into any role with her fashion evolution.
The original fashion Queen
Jun Ji Hyun
Image: News1
Image: News1
After the world loved her for her portrayal and style in ‘Crash Landing on You’, many began seeing her fashion sense overall.
Seo Ji Hye
Image: News1
Be it in the barracks or as a design team leader of a fashion company, she manages to look her best.
Song Hye Kyo
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Powerful male vocalists in K-pop