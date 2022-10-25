Heading 3

 Influential South Korean fashionistas

Ayushi Agrawal

OCT 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

A model turned actress, she has swiftly also maintained her style presence over the years.

Lee Sung Kyung

Image: News1

Kim Hye Soo

She has often been immensely appreciated for her all round presence as an actor as she continues to grow through the many brands she also represents.

Image: News1

A breakout star in the acting world, she has long been spreading her charms in the fashion world.

Jung Ho Yeon

Image: News1

Setting trends left, right and centre, Krystal has an ever growing style influence.

Krystal

Image: News1

Her enviable figure has always been an advantageous factor in determining her roles.

Lee Da Hee

Image: News1

Exquisite and happening, she has always embodied her roles and appearances in a top notch manner.

Seo Ye Ji

Image: News1

IU

Timeless as ever, she fits right into any role with her fashion evolution.

The original fashion Queen 

Jun Ji Hyun

Image: News1

Image: News1

After the world loved her for her portrayal and style in ‘Crash Landing on You’, many began seeing her fashion sense overall.

Seo Ji Hye

Image: News1

Be it in the barracks or as a design team leader of a fashion company, she manages to look her best.

Song Hye Kyo

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Powerful male vocalists in K-pop

Click Here