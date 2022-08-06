Heading 3

The inseparable BFFs of Bollywood

Prerna Verma

AUGUST 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The star girl gang- Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor are inseparable since childhood

Ananya, Suhana, Navya & Shanaya

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora are one of the most favourite girl gangs in Bollywood

The Kapoor-Arora squad

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are always there for each other and their friendship tale is not hidden from anyone

The Gunday boys

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez have been BFFs for a long time now. Be it showering love on each other or standing in support for each other, they have always been there

Sonam & Jacqueline

Image Credit: Karan Johar Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar

The actor-director duo have been one of the oldest BFFs in the industry

Image: Ayan Mukerji Instagram

Although, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are a couple now, but Alia, Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji have been best of friends

The talented trio

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh found each other's company when they were shooting for Gully Boy and now we all saw they share an amazing bond on Koffee With Karan 7

Alia & Ranveer

Image: Juhi Chawla Instagram

From co-stars, they turned friends and from friends, they turned business partners

Shah Rukh Khan & Juhi Chawla

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia and her childhood friend Akansha have been inseparable. From taking trips together to cheering for each other, they have done it all

Alia Bhatt & Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Proving the saying ‘two actresses can never be good friends’ wrong, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are setting a new benchmark for friendships

Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor

