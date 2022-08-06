Heading 3
The inseparable BFFs of Bollywood
Prerna Verma
AUGUST 07, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The star girl gang- Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor are inseparable since childhood
Ananya, Suhana, Navya & Shanaya
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora are one of the most favourite girl gangs in Bollywood
The Kapoor-Arora squad
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are always there for each other and their friendship tale is not hidden from anyone
The Gunday boys
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez have been BFFs for a long time now. Be it showering love on each other or standing in support for each other, they have always been there
Sonam & Jacqueline
Image Credit: Karan Johar Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar
The actor-director duo have been one of the oldest BFFs in the industry
Image: Ayan Mukerji Instagram
Although, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are a couple now, but Alia, Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji have been best of friends
The talented trio
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh found each other's company when they were shooting for Gully Boy and now we all saw they share an amazing bond on Koffee With Karan 7
Alia & Ranveer
Image: Juhi Chawla Instagram
From co-stars, they turned friends and from friends, they turned business partners
Shah Rukh Khan & Juhi Chawla
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia and her childhood friend Akansha have been inseparable. From taking trips together to cheering for each other, they have done it all
Alia Bhatt & Akansha Ranjan Kapoor
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Proving the saying ‘two actresses can never be good friends’ wrong, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are setting a new benchmark for friendships
Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor
