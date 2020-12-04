Inside Aditya Narayan & Shweta's

WEDDING

December 04, 2020

After years of dating, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot

Aditya can be seen dancing his heart out with his family members

His friends also took a selfie with him

While Aditya wore an ivory coloured sherwani, Shweta donned an ivory lehenga paired with pink dupatta

Aditya shared a video from their jaimala ceremony

Here's a picture from the couple's phera ceremony

Aditya and Shweta's wedding reception was a star-studded affair

Ravi Dubey shared a selfie with the newlyweds

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were also a part of the reception

Punit Pathak gave a glimpse of the couple's dance performance

He also shared a video of Udit Narayan and his wife dancing at the reception

