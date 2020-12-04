Inside Aditya Narayan & Shweta's December 04, 2020
After years of dating, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot
Aditya can be seen dancing his heart out with his family members
His friends also took a selfie with him
While Aditya wore an ivory coloured sherwani, Shweta donned an ivory lehenga paired with pink dupatta
Aditya shared a video from their jaimala ceremony
Here's a picture from the couple's phera ceremony
Aditya and Shweta's wedding reception was a star-studded affair
Ravi Dubey shared a selfie with the newlyweds
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were also a part of the reception
Punit Pathak gave a glimpse of the couple's dance performance
He also shared a video of Udit Narayan and his wife dancing at the reception
For more updates on Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal, follow PINKVILLA Click Here