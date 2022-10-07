Inside Alia Bhatt’s
baby shower
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The smiling parents-to-be
Alia Bhatt cannot stop smiling as she sits beside Ranbir Kapoor in this picture-perfect click
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The kiss of love
Ranbir kissing Alia on her cheeks as she sits with Ranbir on the couch and he holds her from behind is too cute to handle
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The happy Bhatts
Darling Alia is a happy child as she poses with her mom, dad and sisters
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Kapoor-Bhatt ladies
Look at them ladies glow! Aren’t they the prettiest
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia’s girl gang
Lucky are those girls who have their BFFs around them always and Alia is one such lucky girl who had her girl gang for her on her special day
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Prayers for the baby
Alia and Ranbir are beautifully captured praying
Image: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram
The bua’s-to-be
Ranbir’s sisters Riddhima and Karisma cannot stop smiling as they are soon going to become buas
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Alia’s dimpled smile
Alia poses with Ranbir and Karisma on her special day
Image: Soni Razdan Instagram
The Kapoor beauties
3 important ladies of Ranbir’s life, Alia, Riddhima and Neetu can be seen posing together for this lovely picture
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Ranbir and Alia’s family is so happy for the couple and their happiness can be seen on their faces
