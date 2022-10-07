Heading 3

Inside Alia Bhatt’s

baby shower

Prerna Verma

OCT 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The smiling parents-to-be

Alia Bhatt cannot stop smiling as she sits beside Ranbir Kapoor in this picture-perfect click

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The kiss of love

Ranbir kissing Alia on her cheeks as she sits with Ranbir on the couch and he holds her from behind is too cute to handle

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The happy Bhatts

Darling Alia is a happy child as she poses with her mom, dad and sisters

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Kapoor-Bhatt ladies

Look at them ladies glow! Aren’t they the prettiest

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia’s girl gang

Lucky are those girls who have their BFFs around them always and Alia is one such lucky girl who had her girl gang for her on her special day

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Prayers for the baby

Alia and Ranbir are beautifully captured praying

Image: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

The bua’s-to-be

Ranbir’s sisters Riddhima and Karisma cannot stop smiling as they are soon going to become buas

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Alia’s dimpled smile

Alia poses with Ranbir and Karisma on her special day

Image: Soni Razdan Instagram

The Kapoor beauties

3 important ladies of Ranbir’s life, Alia, Riddhima and Neetu can be seen posing together for this lovely picture

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir and Alia’s family is so happy for the couple and their happiness can be seen on their faces

The happy faces

