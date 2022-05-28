Allu Arjun resides with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, children Ayaan and Arha, and his dog, Kazoku, which is a classic contemporary house
Dream house
Allu Arjun's living room is filled with classic white flooring, walls and ceiling. The walls feature family photos with corners highlighted with flowers in glass. You will also see a lot of wooden furniture, grey sofa set, and everything that gives a minimalistic yet classic vibe
Living space
In the big living room, an attached open kitchen and dining is there, where the family often enjoys lunch and dinner dates. While the table is wooden, the chairs are in lighted toned colour
Open kitchen and dining area
Allu Arjun's daughter Arha's room is a mixture of pink and white. It's all things cute, filled with nice games to play, toys and books. There is also a little pink study table and dressing table. And what a view the room has, so beautiful
Arha's room
Allu Arjun's house has a special room with a huge television and speakers, which comfort recliner sofas and rug mats. The family watches movies and the kids enjoy their rhymes videos in this space
Movie room
Allu Arjun's bedrooms are classic white including walls, ceilings and bed. He and his wife Sneha like to keep it subtle so bedsheets and mats are neutral colours
A view into bedrooms
Ayaan’s bedroom is a contemporary mix of whites and blues with animal toy stickers. A huge table with his collection of toys is also placed in the room
Ayaan's colourful bedroom
Allu Arjun’s lawn is as big as his house and he often spends time there with his kids on off days
Big lawn
Swimming pool in the backyard of the bungalow with white canvas covering is the best part of the house where the family and kids spend a lot of time on holidays
Swimming pool
