Heading 3
Inside Ananya Panday's home
Anjali Sinha
JUNE 14, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
It has a glossy, patterned black and white marble floor and the turquoise table with gold detailing looks artistic
Lively living room
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The bedroom is the perfect balance between cosy and sophisticated
Beautiful bedroom
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The interiors of Ananya’s den is interesting, modern and ultra-chic
Plush interiors
Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram
The house also has a bar area to spend an amazing weekend with friends and family
The bar area
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Panday house is full of greenery, which makes it better even more
The greenery
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
With a high-quality couch, big cushions and ideal lighting, the star’s house has one of the best seating areas to spend time with loved ones
Cosy seating area
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
It ensures that sunlight properly falls into the house and also makes the house airy
A big glass door
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Well, balconies are important and add to the aesthetics of the abode
The balcony
The actress has a queen size dressing room with the racks and chair
The dressing room
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
It also features a huge pooja place to do all the prayers
Pooja place
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia Bhatt's tracksuit collection