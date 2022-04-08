Entertainment
Inside Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s home
The Television Hall
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The plush corner of the house has rich dark wood panelled walls along with wooden floors, a big TV screen and a couch. It also had a caricature sketch of the couple from their D-day
The Balcony
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The beautiful balcony of this house exudes a relaxed vibe. It has wooden flooring, a glass window and a glass ledge with a view of the Arabian Sea
It is a casual and comfy place to relax and features two couches in teal colour, plants, a giant mirror and a round table
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Living Area
The terrace of Virat and Anushka’s house has cemented flooring with squared tiles
The Terrace
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Virat and Anushka’s house also features a comfy corner that has a cosy couch with some cushions. It also has a large windowpane with a sea view
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
The Comfy Corner
Vamika’s Play Area
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
This cute selfie of the couple gave a glimpse of Vamika’s colourful play area which included a small bicycle and toys
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka and Virat have dedicated a corner to the green plants. The couple has decorated the corner of the balcony with lush greens which adds to the beauty of the house
The Green Corner
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The interiors of the house are a mix of chic and casual. It also features a wall that is decorated with beautiful photo frames
The Interiors
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
This corner has some antique pieces decorating the six shelves while the round table is home to an indoor plant. The teal colour door serves as a perfect background for pics
Perfect Corner for Photography
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka and Virat have made sure to make their abode a comfy place. From interiors to colours, everything has been well taken care of
A place to relax
