Entertainment

Ranpreet Kaur

apr 08, 2022

Heading 3

Inside Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s home

The Television Hall

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The plush corner of the house has rich dark wood panelled walls along with wooden floors, a big TV screen and a couch. It also had a caricature sketch of the couple from their D-day

The Balcony

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The beautiful balcony of this house exudes a relaxed vibe. It has wooden flooring, a glass window and a glass ledge with a view of the Arabian Sea

It is a casual and comfy place to relax and features two couches in teal colour, plants, a giant mirror and a round table

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Living Area

The terrace of Virat and Anushka’s house has cemented flooring with squared tiles

The Terrace

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Virat and Anushka’s house also features a comfy corner that has a cosy couch with some cushions. It also has a large windowpane with a sea view

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

The Comfy Corner

Vamika’s Play Area

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram 

This cute selfie of the couple gave a glimpse of Vamika’s colourful play area which included a small bicycle and toys

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka and Virat have dedicated a corner to the green plants. The couple has decorated the corner of the balcony with lush greens which adds to the beauty of the house

The Green Corner

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The interiors of the house are a mix of chic and casual. It also features a wall that is decorated with beautiful photo frames

The Interiors

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

This corner has some antique pieces decorating the six shelves while the round table is home to an indoor plant. The teal colour door serves as a perfect background for pics

Perfect Corner for Photography

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka and Virat have made sure to make their abode a comfy place. From interiors to colours, everything has been well taken care of

A place to relax

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Anushka Sharma & Virat's stylish looks

Click Here