Diwali 2019
Inside
celebs'
celebration November 13, 2020
The Bachchans hosted a grand Diwali bash last year
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu shared beautiful pictures from Bachchans' Diwali night
Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Navya Naveli and Agastya were at their stylish best
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also graced Bachchan's Diwali bash
Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor's Diwali family picture is frame worthy
Karan Johar celebrated Diwali with a Puja at his office and many celebrities were present
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas marked their first Diwali as a married couple
Kajol and Ajay Devgn shared a beautiful picture of themselves
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang had a little get-together at Bebo's residence
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput graced Sonam K Ahuja's Diwali party in style
Alia Bhatt shared a beautiful picture on Instagram wishing her fans a very Happy Diwali
Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrated the festival of lights with mom Amrita Singh
Sara also shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan
Shilpa Shetty celebrated the festival with her beautiful family
Katrina Kaif looked drop-dead gorgeous in red as she attended Bachchans' Diwali party
Sonam K Ahuja shared a beautiful family picture on Diwali
