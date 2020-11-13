Diwali 2019

Inside
celebs'

celebration

November 13, 2020

The Bachchans hosted a grand Diwali bash last year

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu shared beautiful pictures from Bachchans' Diwali night

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Navya Naveli and Agastya were at their stylish best

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also graced Bachchan's Diwali bash

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor's Diwali family picture is frame worthy

Karan Johar celebrated Diwali with a Puja at his office and many celebrities were present

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas marked their first Diwali as a married couple

Kajol and Ajay Devgn shared a beautiful picture of themselves

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang had a little get-together at Bebo's residence

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput graced Sonam K Ahuja's Diwali party in style

Alia Bhatt shared a beautiful picture on Instagram wishing her fans a very Happy Diwali

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrated the festival of lights with mom Amrita Singh

Sara also shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

Shilpa Shetty celebrated the festival with her beautiful family

Katrina Kaif looked drop-dead gorgeous in red as she attended Bachchans' Diwali party

Sonam K Ahuja shared a beautiful family picture on Diwali

