Inside Disha Patani's beautiful home December 20, 2020
Disha Patani's home has a touch of nature
Bright corners are the perfect spots for photos
Contrasting walls give a vibrant vibe to her home
White and muted colours accentuate the interiors
Wooden floors and great views sum up her perfect balcony
Let's not forget her cute housemates, her pets Bella, Goku and Jasmine
Her home overlooks the Arabian Sea
Wooden accents give the perfect vintage feeling
Disha's home gives you the perfect modern and vintage feels
Her walls are filled with interesting artwork
Her social media gives fans the perfect insight into her pretty home
