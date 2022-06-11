Heading 3
Inside Disha Patani's lavish house
Shefali Fernandes
JUNE 12, 2022
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani's preference for white décor is evident in the interiors of her apartment and it is minimal yet chic
White aesthetics
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
The actress has a spacious balcony that features wooden flooring. She has also added plant decorating that adds beauty to the area
Wooden floors
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani's makeup vanity is warm, natural yet dazzling. It features a mauve pink chair and a few frames hung on the wall
Makeup vanity
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani's living area is chic and features white marble flooring
Disha Patani's living area
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani's spacious and comfortable area has well-placed plants for a peaceful vibe
Spacious balcony
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani's house speaks volumes about her. It also features a cozy seating area with a sofa chair
Cosy seating area
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani's bedroom has several butterfly-shaped wall stickers right above her bed that bring in a fresh yet fun touch
Disha Patani's bedroom
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
The actress has a breathtaking sea view from her Mumbai apartment
Sea-view facing
Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and her residence features a personalized gym area
Gym area
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani's wardrobe area also features an all-white interior
Wardrobe area
