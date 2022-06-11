Heading 3

Inside Disha Patani's lavish house

Shefali Fernandes

ENTERTAINMENT

JUNE 12, 2022

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani's preference for white décor is evident in the interiors of her apartment and it is minimal yet chic

White aesthetics

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

The actress has a spacious balcony that features wooden flooring. She has also added plant decorating that adds beauty to the area

Wooden floors

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani's makeup vanity is warm, natural yet dazzling. It features a mauve pink chair and a few frames hung on the wall

Makeup vanity

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani's living area is chic and features white marble flooring

Disha Patani's living area

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani's spacious and comfortable area has well-placed plants for a peaceful vibe

Spacious balcony

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani's house speaks volumes about her. It also features a cozy seating area with a sofa chair

Cosy seating area

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani's bedroom has several butterfly-shaped wall stickers right above her bed that bring in a fresh yet fun touch

Disha Patani's bedroom

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

The actress has a breathtaking sea view from her Mumbai apartment

Sea-view facing

Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and her residence features a personalized gym area

Gym area

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani's wardrobe area also features an all-white interior

Wardrobe area

