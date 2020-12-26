Inside Gauahar Khan, Zaid's wedding December 26, 2020
------------------
------------------
The couple kickstarted their wedding festivities with a Chiksa ceremony
For this ceremony, Gauahar and Zaid were seen twinning in yellow outfits
After their Chiksa ceremony, Gauahar had her Mehendi ceremony
The couple looked stunning in their respective outfits
Zaid and Gauahar looked beautiful at their Haldi ceremony
Their candid moments are too cute for words
The couple then tied the knot in a traditional Muslim ceremony
The couple looked gorgeous in their outfits and much in love
After their dreamy Nikah ceremony, they hosted a wedding reception
Their wedding reception was graced by many including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gautam Rode and others
For more updates on
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar,
follow PINKVILLA