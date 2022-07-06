Heading 3

Inside Gauri Khan’s Instagram 

Gauri Khan often takes us down the memory lane and shares pictures from the past. Have fun spotting a young Shah Rukh Khan in this picture

Throwback

If your Instagram isn’t filled with your friends’ pictures, you are doing it wrong. Look at Gauri and Shweta Bachchan’s beauty here!

Bestie-gram

Aesthetic travel shots are mandatory for Instagram feed. Here, Gauri looks pretty in the middle of Milan

Wanderlust

Gauri loves to inspire us with her gorgeous outfits. In this frame, she donned a beautiful Manish Malhotra attire and rocked it

Fashionista

A mother will always hype up her daughter. Gauri is no different and often shares her daughter Suhana’s stunning pictures on Instagram

Mom and cheerleader

Of course, Gauri loves to hype her hubby, who is the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan on her Instagram too. This is the Pathaan picture that she shared

Shah Rukh Khan’s support system

Her two cool sons Aryan and AbRam Khan often make an appearance on her Instagram

Her dearest sons

Gauri loves to share snippets of her life on her social media and festivals make the cut too. This is a cute Raksha Bandhan click

Festivals

Gauri and Shah Rukh are one of the most adorable couples and we love to see them on Instagram!

PDA

Bollywood parties are always lit and Gauri shares the best inside pictures of their amazing get-togethers

Party nights

