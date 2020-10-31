Kajal Aggarwal
&
Gautam's

INSIDE

WEDDING

October 31, 2020
Credits: @storiesbyjosephradhik and @rahuljhangiani

Her Spinsters party with her close friends happened earlier this month

Photos from this party confirmed her wedding

Almost all festivities took place in Mumbai, Gautam too shared insight into the preparations

Gautam shared photos of the arrangements made at his place before all the festivities began

Kajal who donned a yellow look for her Haldi ceremony looked radiant in her outfit

Credits: @storiesbyjosephradhik

Her family welcomed Gautum's family with full pomp as they danced their hearts out

For her Mehendi, Kajal opted for a mint green outfit

Credits: @storiesbyjosephradhik

Kajal shared her first look as a bride in a monochrome picture

Credits: @rahuljhangiani

Gautam was spotted in his wedding look at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

Here are the first picture of the newly weds in their wedding looks

For more updates on Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding follow PINKVILLA

Credits: @rahuljhangiani Credtis: @storiesbyjosephradhik and @rahuljhangiani Click Here