Inside Kajal Aggarwal’s sea facing home

Priyanka GOUD

ENTERTAINMENT

Nov 29, 2022

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal resides with her husband Gautam kitchlu and son Neil in an expensive sea-facing apartment situated at the iconic Marine Drive in Mumbai

Lavish sea facing home

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal’s house is done up the whole thing in an all-white theme. It has minimal and contemporary interiors that are extremely utility based

All white theme

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The lavish apartment features a huge living room and has a staircase connecting to the second floor, where the bedroom, office room and private spaces reside

A peek into the house

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The living room gives cosy vibes with comfy sofa with adjacent television set, indoor plants and coffee table

Cosy living room

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal loves hosting friends and family at her home, the actress has a super functional bar installed which comes with a stylish metal and design table

Bar to chill with friends and family

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The master bedroom of the couple comes with a one-of-a-kind floating bed, Island Bed and a huge dressing table

Master bedroom

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal’s house also has a special corner, next to the balcony, where she loves playing chess, enjoying a good coffee and spending time with her friends

Special corners

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The house also consists of an inbuilt library, where Kajal Aggarwal usually likes to pick her favourite books and also sit for her story narrations. The space not only gives a comforting vibe but is aesthetically appealing too

Inbuilt library

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The balcony of Kajal's abode is huge and gives the breathtaking city view with huge buildings and sea. The couple is often seen clicking pics here

The balcony with view

