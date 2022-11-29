Nov 29, 2022

Kajal Aggarwal resides with her husband Gautam kitchlu and son Neil in an expensive sea-facing apartment situated at the iconic Marine Drive in Mumbai
Lavish sea facing home
Kajal’s house is done up the whole thing in an all-white theme. It has minimal and contemporary interiors that are extremely utility based
All white theme
The lavish apartment features a huge living room and has a staircase connecting to the second floor, where the bedroom, office room and private spaces reside
A peek into the house
The living room gives cosy vibes with comfy sofa with adjacent television set, indoor plants and coffee table
Cosy living room
Kajal Aggarwal loves hosting friends and family at her home, the actress has a super functional bar installed which comes with a stylish metal and design table
Bar to chill with friends and family
The master bedroom of the couple comes with a one-of-a-kind floating bed, Island Bed and a huge dressing table
Master bedroom
Kajal’s house also has a special corner, next to the balcony, where she loves playing chess, enjoying a good coffee and spending time with her friends
Special corners
The house also consists of an inbuilt library, where Kajal Aggarwal usually likes to pick her favourite books and also sit for her story narrations. The space not only gives a comforting vibe but is aesthetically appealing too
Inbuilt library
The balcony of Kajal's abode is huge and gives the breathtaking city view with huge buildings and sea. The couple is often seen clicking pics here
The balcony with view
